Alan Ritchson might not have been able to pass that note to Tom Cruise, but the “new” Jack Reacher is doing just fine. See, he says so himself…

To that end, Amazon has already announced that the second season of Reacher, which has only released three episodes thus far, is already whooping tush and tossing punches all over the streaming charts. As Deadline relays, the three episodes not only “surpassed the entire Season 1 audience by 50% in the first three days,” but the show is now the top-viewed in for all Amazon Originals released in 2023. Here’s more:

Season 1 already seemed like a home run for Amazon, racking up 1.84B minutes viewed across all eight episodes in the U.S. (which were released all at once) during its premiere weekend in March 2022, according to Nielsen streaming data. Since Nielsen only measures domestically, that wouldn’t give an indication of how the series is performing internationally.

Exact Nielsen figures from this season will be delayed, as is customary, for around a month or so, but so far, Amazon is at least thrilled that their own internal figures are perking things up for 2023, which hasn’t had this many streaming minutes racked up since the September 2022 premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Of course, the first Reacher season from February 2022 didn’t do so shabbily, either. And there will be weekly Reacher episodes through January 19, along with a third season that’s already in the works. Details matter!

(Via Deadline)