Recalling The Wisdom Of Tony Soprano On James Gandolfini’s Birthday

No matter how good it is, The Drop, which Film Drunk Vince gave an A-, is a big sucky reminder that James Gandolfini is no longer with us. It’s his final appearance in a feature film, but it won’t be the last time he’ll appear on our TVs, so long as people keep watching Enough Said, Killing Them Softly, In the Loop, The Man Who Wasn’t There, True Romance, and any of the other great movies he was the quintessential scene-stealer in. Plus, that whole Sopranos show is still pretty popular.

Gandolfini would be celebrating his 53rd birthday today, so to pay our respects to the Boss, let’s take a look at some of the reasons why Tony Soprano remains one of the greatest TV characters ever.

1. He always knew the right thing to say when his family asked for advice.

2. He was so easy to relate to.

3. A regular fountain of culture and wisdom, this guy.

4. His understanding of the fairer sex was uncanny.

5. Now THAT’S parenting.

6. He was nothing if not honest.

7. He wasn’t wrong to distrust the f*cking Internet.

8. Deep down, he was just a big ol’ softie who loved baby ducks and symbolic bears.

9. Not everyone can pull off the Revolutionary War Look in an ugly oil painting.

10. Life motto material right there.