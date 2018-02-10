Reg E. Cathey Of ‘House Of Cards’ And ‘The Wire’ Has Passed Away

Netflix

Renowned character actor Reg E. Cathey has passed away at the age of 59. According to reports, he had been battling lung cancer.

Best known for his work on The Wire and House of Cards, Cathey was a three-time Emmy nominee who won in 2015 for his role as Freddy Hayes in House of Cards, the owner of a the president’s favorite BBQ restaurant who gets a job in the White House. The Wire creator David Simon tweeted out a statement regarding Cathey’s death on Friday evening, praising the actor’s work and personality.

“Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing.”

House Of Cards creator Beau Willimon also tweeted out his condolences on Friday following the news.

“Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace, Reg.”

The Alabama native, most recently seen on Outcast and The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks, also worked on projects including Oz, Born on the Fourth of July, What About Bob?, Clear and Present Danger, Seven, Tank Girl, American Psycho, and Pootie Tang.

