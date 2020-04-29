Out of the dozens of Quibi TV shows currently running or on the way, one of the most-anticipated selections would be the Reno 911! revival. The O.G. principal cast all hopped onboard, more than a decade after their six-season Comedy Central run concluded, and it’s safe to say that their cult following should guarantee enough nostalgia for a return of the mockumentary-style, Cops-esque show about the incompetent deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department. Finally, a trailer has surfaced for the show’s official seventh season with more very drunk and extremely disorderly antics on display while promising to be bigger and bolder, so get ready for that. Sadly, I’m not seeing any new boot goofin’ here from Lt. Dangle, but there’s some cameos going on. I spy Tim Allen and Michael Ian Black, and we’re gonna get some Patton Oswalt and Ron Perlman this season, too.

Fans will obviously thrilled to see the collective return of co-creators Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Keri Kenney-Silver. They’re joined by Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, and Carlos Alazraqui, as well as Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio, and Mary Birdsong (who joined the original series late in the game), all around for more law-enforcement shenanigans. The season will contain 12 episodes, according to Quibi, but whether that means that the full episodes are bite-sized, or that they’ll be broken up into multiple bite-sized chapters remains to be seen. The Quibi format’s a little confusing, as simple as it claims to be, but regardless of the details, this revival looks to be a comfort-food arrival that’s full of drug money and drunken dancing.

Reno 911! gets revived on Quibi as of Monday, May 4.