Report: Nic Cage’s Trashy Ex-Girlfriend, Fruity Goth Son in VH1 Reality Show

According to Radar, Weston Coppola Cage and Christina Fulton — the son and ex-girlfriend of Nicolas Cage — will star in a VH1 reality series called “Uncaged.”
“Christina said the show will be like a modern-day Addams Family,” an insider told our friends at Star. “Weston just wants to show the world he’s not mentally ill.” Christina is working on an album, also titled Uncaged, in which she takes jabs at her Oscar-winning ex.
Weston, 20, made headlines in July when he was arrested twice on suspicion of domestic violence after fights with his wife, Nikki (left), and checked into rehab, as well. He gained notoriety after a Hollywood street fight he was in (with his former personal trainer) went viral.
In case you missed any of that back story, Weston went in for a mental evaluation after that fight with his trainer, then he proved his sanity by taking off his shoes and doing a whole bunch of karate kicks for paparazzi. You must see all of the photos. Also, he used to look like this.
As for Fulton, her IMDb credits include “Red Shoe Diaries” (1992), Red Shoe Diaries 3: Another Woman’s Lipstick (1993), and The Girl With the Hungry Eyes (1995). He most recent “acting” role was 2000’s Red Shoe Diaries 14: Luscious Lola. Also, she used to look like this (NSFW).
I’m sure “Uncaged” will be tastefully subdued.
Those tits are magnificent
Nobody cares about your stupid life.
So Cage’s son now dates his dad’s ex girlfriend? Or is he still married?
Get Westin in a bear suit and I’ll watch all day and twice on Sundays.
Weston just wants to show the world he’s not mentally… WAT?
This doesn’t belong on VH1, it belongs on freakin’ Videodrome.
Its nice that Fulton is making an album badmouthing her Oscar winning ex when the only reason she has the record deal and reality show is BECAUSE of her Oscar winning ex.
Keep ir classy, Sugartits!
….“he used to look like this”
……….so he’s going bald like Daddy?
The Addams Family was awesome because the characters were hilarious and not idiots.
Pugsley was kind of an idiot, no?