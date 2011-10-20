Report: Nic Cage’s Trashy Ex-Girlfriend, Fruity Goth Son in VH1 Reality Show

According to Radar, Weston Coppola Cage and Christina Fulton — the son and ex-girlfriend of Nicolas Cage — will star in a VH1 reality series called “Uncaged.”

“Christina said the show will be like a modern-day Addams Family,” an insider told our friends at Star. “Weston just wants to show the world he’s not mentally ill.” Christina is working on an album, also titled Uncaged, in which she takes jabs at her Oscar-winning ex. Weston, 20, made headlines in July when he was arrested twice on suspicion of domestic violence after fights with his wife, Nikki (left), and checked into rehab, as well. He gained notoriety after a Hollywood street fight he was in (with his former personal trainer) went viral.

In case you missed any of that back story, Weston went in for a mental evaluation after that fight with his trainer, then he proved his sanity by taking off his shoes and doing a whole bunch of karate kicks for paparazzi. You must see all of the photos. Also, he used to look like this.

As for Fulton, her IMDb credits include “Red Shoe Diaries” (1992), Red Shoe Diaries 3: Another Woman’s Lipstick (1993), and The Girl With the Hungry Eyes (1995). He most recent “acting” role was 2000’s Red Shoe Diaries 14: Luscious Lola. Also, she used to look like this (NSFW).

I’m sure “Uncaged” will be tastefully subdued.