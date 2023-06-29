Skoden: Season 3 Of ‘Reservation Dogs’ Will Be Its Last

According to Variety, the third season of Reservation Dogs will be its last. Obviously it’s bad news, but, based on the statement from co-creator Sterlin Harjo, it has at least one silver lining.

“Aho young and old warriors!” he posted on Instagram. “Here it is: the coming third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season. That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale. When we came up with the idea for Reservation Dogs, I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did.”

Jibing with it being a creative decision to end the series, FX’s statement trumpeted the show’s importance in the context of native representation on TV:

“People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people—one that has never before been seen in television or film. It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy.”

The third and final season of Reservation Dogs lands on Hulu starting August 2nd. Prepare your heart.

(via Variety)