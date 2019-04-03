IFC

To hold people’s attention and make them care about you as an ancillary character requires a rare skill. Richard Kind has it. Obviously. Standout performances across a more than 30 year on-screen acting career on Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm, A Serious Man, Red Oaks, in the “Original Cast Album: Co-Up” episode of Documentary Now!, and as the voice of Marty Glouberman on Big Mouth emphasize that and have cemented Kind as a beloved character actor. And that’s to say nothing of his work on stage. Now, he’s a part of the ensemble powering Brockmire‘s third season (which premieres tonight on IFC at 10 pm ET) beside star Hank Azaria.

In the show, Kind plays Gus Barton, an overall sporting former producer turned stay-at-home-dad who is wading back into broadcasting with the not great task of babysitting Jim Brockmire when he’s on the air. But what’s Kind into when he isn’t in front of a camera? According to his answers to our UPROXX 20 questionnaire: late-night comedy, news, epic final meal plans, bags of cash, and the confidence to make a take it or leave it dinner offering to Nic Cage.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

If it’s a sports bar I order a light beer. If it’s a nice bar I order a Cabernet.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Adam Schiff

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

Catastrophe

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

New York Strip (Pittsburgh rare) and a 2lbs Lobster, (steamed not broiled).

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

The New York Times. Every night before I go to bed I go to the New York Times and YouTube for the monologues for Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

The theme song to The Lead with Jake Tapper.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old-self one piece of advice what would it be?

There’s not one thing: work out with weights, learn how to swing a golf club, and take economics in college more seriously.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

[checks phone] CarFax

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

David Bowie

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

American Pastoral by Phillip Roth

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Someone once gave me a million dollars in a Tumi bag.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Play golf or be with my kids, or better yet, try to get my kids to play golf.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Goodfellas

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Even though they’re not my favorite, the Cubs.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

At a port town in Greece.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Barbara Eden

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

It would have nothing to do with Nic Cage as I make one meal spectacularly and that’s my spaghetti sauce.

The third season of ‘Brockmire’ premieres tonight at 10 pm ET.