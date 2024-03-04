Following the passing of Richard Lewis last week, Curb Your Enthusiasm dedicated its latest episode to the passing of the beloved actor/comedian who was a regular guest on the Larry David series.

According to PEOPLE, Sunday’s episode of Curb started with a dedication card that read, “In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 – 2024.”

Prior to the dedication card, Larry David among the numerous stars who paid tribute to Lewis shortly after news of his death broke.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David said in a statement released by HBO on Wednesday, February 28, the day of Lewis’ death. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

The two comedians had a curmudgeonly rapport that started right out of the gate. During an August 2023 interview, Lewis opened up about the first time he met David when they were both just kids. It didn’t go great.

“I disliked him intensely,” Lewis recalled. “He was cocky, he was arrogant. When we played baseball, I tried to hit him with the ball: we were arch-rivals. I couldn’t wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry. I’m sure he felt the same way.”

However, the two men reconnected over a decade later when they were both working the New York standup scene. Their old baseball rivalry no longer mattered and Lewis and David became dear friends, including working together on Curb right up until Lewis’ passing.

