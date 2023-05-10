It seems like everyone is talking too much about the various car stunts in the upcoming Fast and Furious installment and not enough about the leaders in the car prank industry: the Gemstone family. Luckily, they will return in June for another round of chaotic shenanigans, all in the name of Jesus (and excessive hairspray).

Season three of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones will begin its Sunday service on June 18th, though by that time, you’ll have to stream it on MAX if you miss it on television, in case you weren’t paying attention. The season will bring back the insane Gemstone family, led by John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson while adding Steve Zahn into the mix. The series will also hop aboard the growing trend of race car driving in the media by having the siblings operate dangerous vehicles. It’s just another day working for the Lord.

Here is the official longline for season three:

When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

Now that we got that out of the way, here’s what you’ve all been waiting for: Baby Billy wearing….this:

The Righteous Gemstones returns June 18th. Check out the trailer above.