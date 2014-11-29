RIP Chespirito, The Real-Life Inspiration For ‘The Simpsons’ Bumblebee Man, 1929-2014

Roberto Gomez Bolanos, the Mexican comedian better known by the nickname Chespirito, has passed away at the age of 85. He is best known for his roles on El Chavo del Ocho and El Chapulin Colorado, but might be more known by the folks at Uproxx as the inspiration for Bumblebee Man on The Simpsons. From The LA Times:
Over a career that spanned more than six decades, Gomez Bolaños, better known by his nickname “Chespirito,” worked as a screenwriter, playwright, composer, actor and director. He catapulted to international fame in the early 1970s with a pair of slapstick, low-budget television comedy shows that were as beloved by children as they were by adults.“El Chapulin Colorado” (“The Crimson Cricket”) was a live-action comedy about a supremely skittish superhero in a bright red outfit who battled bad guys with a bicycle horn and a mallet (and which would inspire Matt Groening’s character Bumblebee Man on “The Simpsons”). And there was the seminal “El Chavo del Ocho” (“The Kid at Number Eight”), a show that chronicled the misadventures of an orphaned boy who inhabited an old wooden barrel in an urban neighborhood in Mexico.
I didn’t know much about Chespirito before today, but it is great when you can have an impact on the world on multiple different levels. It might seem like a slap in the face to remember a guy based on a cartoon character he inspired, but it goes to show how far his work resonated. When you have a career that practically spans a lifetime and is beloved by millions, you can’t say that’s a bad thing. He’ll live on forever in multiple ways now.
You can’t really describe how big this dude is in Latin America. His characters are seminal and his charity work was notorious.
RIP.
Seriously. The guy was a legend here in Brazil.
No matter what timeslot his show aired, it was still one of the biggest ratings, even after decades of reruns.
Yes, you can describe how big he was: he was really fucking huge. All over Latin America, people quote his shows and characters even today.
It is a sad day indeed.
Even someone outside of the Latino community the US can get a hint of how big Chespirito is if you know where to look. Univision threw out most of its Saturday schedule tor an almost continuous block of Chespirito tribute shows (and the Chavo cartoon, of course). I can’t think of an American entertainer (in modern times, at least) whose death would bring the major English language networks to a halt. The closest thing I can think of is Michael Jackson’s funeral.
He was huge everywhere. The show was translated in different languages even in chinese and japanese.. so it was all over the world. [www.youtube.com]
dam this is indeed a sad day..every hispanic child knows him in some form or another he was part of a lot of kids childhoods ..my favorite character of his was el chavo del ocho he was great in it and that’s how brilliant he was that he could turn something so heart breaking into something humorous ..rest in piece ..vaya con dios amigo munchas gracias por todas las sonrisas …
¡No te vayas, Chavo!
¡Síganme los buenos!
Viva Nepal!
Oh man, I forgot about that intro. “More agile than a turtle! Stronger than a mouse! More noble than a head of lettuce!” RIP
Also, the L.A. Times got it wrong, it the “Crimson Grasshopper.”