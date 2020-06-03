As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to protest the death of George Floyd in cities across America, Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan has been inspired to end her silence on how Hollywood treats Black actors and characters, and she’s not afraid to call out her own show in the process. In a viral post on Twitter, Morgan criticizes how Black actors are cast in stereotypical roles alongside more fully developed white leads.

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people,” Morgan writes. “Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I’m not being quite (sic) anymore.”

You can see Morgan’s post below:

While Morgan’s initial post didn’t specifically name Riverdale, she eventually called out The CW series for paying her less than white actors:

Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least 😂👏🏽 girl i could go on for days 🐸 — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

For the record, Morgan made it a point to praise her co-stars for her having her back.

My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back. ♥️ — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

However, it does sound like her time on Riverdale could be cut short after speaking out. On the same day as John Boyega‘s passionate speech in London, Morgan has now dedicated herself to only taking roles that better represent the Black community.

To my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us. To the six year old me who had no role model that looked like me on TV. This is for you. We aren’t your token black non dimensional characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU 🖤 https://t.co/OgsB5ZjDjE — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 3, 2020

And I will no longer take roles that don’t properly represent us. PERIOD. — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 3, 2020

(Via Vanessa Morgan on Twitter)