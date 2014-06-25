Rob Lowe And His Wife Were Rescued From ‘Horrific’ Flooding In France

Rob Lowe celebrated Father’s Day with a European vacation so grand that it’s still going on. He and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and their two sons started the fun in London, where they took in some tennis action at the Queen’s Club for the Aegon Championships, before heading to Spain last week. From there, Lowe and his wife hopped a private jet to France – like you do – where they enjoyed quiet time in Grasse, the perfume capital of the world. How did we ever keep constant tabs on celebrity vacations before the invention of Instagram?

This morning, though, Grasse was hit with some pretty heavy rains, causing what Lowe referred to as “horrific flooding” that he and his wife needed to be rescued from by local first responders. Lowe shared two photos from the adventure, including one of his wife giving her rescuer literally the best hug of his life.

And here’s a vague idea of the flooding they were up against:

If he says it was horrific, then I’ll take his word for it. But I can’t help but look at that and think, “Where’s my innertube?”