Rob Lowe And His Wife Were Rescued From ‘Horrific’ Flooding In France

Rob Lowe celebrated Father’s Day with a European vacation so grand that it’s still going on. He and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and their two sons started the fun in London, where they took in some tennis action at the Queen’s Club for the Aegon Championships, before heading to Spain last week. From there, Lowe and his wife hopped a private jet to France – like you do – where they enjoyed quiet time in Grasse, the perfume capital of the world. How did we ever keep constant tabs on celebrity vacations before the invention of Instagram?
This morning, though, Grasse was hit with some pretty heavy rains, causing what Lowe referred to as “horrific flooding” that he and his wife needed to be rescued from by local first responders. Lowe shared two photos from the adventure, including one of his wife giving her rescuer literally the best hug of his life.
And here’s a vague idea of the flooding they were up against:
If he says it was horrific, then I’ll take his word for it. But I can’t help but look at that and think, “Where’s my innertube?”
This was LITERALLY the worst flooding ever.
I wish the Comal was moving that fast this past weekend.
“Lowe and his wife hopped a private jet to France – like you do”
I don’t fly private jets because I don’t make as much money as he does (although, if I did, I would). Did Rob Lowe make his money selling drugs or guns or some other terrible way? He makes a nice amount of money as an actor, good for him. He makes so much that he can afford to charter a private jet. Why the fuck do you care what he spends his money on? Why do you begrudge someone who earned an honest living spending their money as they see fit when it doesn’t hurt anyone? Christ he’s not exploiting anyone, stop being bitchy.
That rant seems pretty overeager for something as innocent as that little remark, which really is nothing more than a humorous nod to the fact for 99% reading this site, taking a private jet to France is a ridiculous concept.
The top 15% dont spend their money in the states they do stuff like this, then we wonder why the bottom 15% can’t make any money. Trickle down economics is and always will be BS.