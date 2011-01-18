Rob Lowe Isn’t Happy

Funny or Die, as the Internet’s YouTube service for famous people, has a lot more “Die” than “Funny.” But this promo skit for “Parks and Recreation” — in which a foul-mouthed Rob Lowe goes off on the rest of the cast when he learns he hasn’t been on television in five months — is absolutely terrific. Watch the video:

You know, I dole out a lot of praise for what a terrific ensemble comedy “Community” is, but I think “Parks and Rec” has the superior cast. And that’s hard for me to admit because I love Joel McHale and Alison Brie (and Donald Glover and Danny Pudi) so much, but what can I say? Ron Swanson is my spirit animal.