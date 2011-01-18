Rob Lowe Isn’t Happy

Funny or Die, as the Internet’s YouTube service for famous people, has a lot more “Die” than “Funny.” But this promo skit for “Parks and Recreation” — in which a foul-mouthed Rob Lowe goes off on the rest of the cast when he learns he hasn’t been on television in five months — is absolutely terrific. Watch the video:
You know, I dole out a lot of praise for what a terrific ensemble comedy “Community” is, but I think “Parks and Rec” has the superior cast. And that’s hard for me to admit because I love Joel McHale and Alison Brie (and Donald Glover and Danny Pudi) so much, but what can I say? Ron Swanson is my spirit animal.
I enjoy government functions like I enjoy getting kicked in the nuggets with a steel toed boot. But this hotel always served bacon wrapped shrimp. That’s my number one favorite food wrapped around my number three favorite food. I’d go to a banquet in honor of those Somali pirates if they served bacon wrapped shrimp.
That video was amazing.
I also have a magazine tear-out photo of breakfast food hung in my cube as a Ron Swanson homage.
In that second photo, I like to believe Ron Swanson is drinking a scotch and syrup.
Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Don’t teach a man to fish…and feed yourself. He’s a grown man. And fishing’s not that hard.
Scotch and syrup sounds delicious!
Strippers do nothing for me. I like a strong, salt of the Earth, self-possessed woman at the top of her field. Your Steffi Grafs, your Sheryl Swoopeses. But I will take a free breakfast buffet anytime, anyplace.
I have the Dorothy Everytime Smurf Girl Trophy for Excellence in Female Stuff.
Now I want a bacon old fashioned.
“Put that information on your asshole” is my new catch phrase.
A bar I go to often has a drink made from 3 parts house-infused butter bourbon and 1 part Vermont maple syrup. It is wonderful. Also sweet.
I’m not sure I like Lowe looking like Brad Pitt on Californication but I do support his pooping on of females in Palm Springs.
I don’t think I’m alone in saying I’d do absolutely reprehensible things with Aubrey Plaza.
Fuck Rob Lowe. He left ‘The West Wing’ because he wasn’t getting the attention Martin Sheen was.
Plus he was replaced by Joshua Malina who I loathe just as much as Charlie Sheen. Ruining my favorite show.
Anyway, is P&R any good? Similar to ‘The Office’? I don’t like that show.
The Office has only been good in spurts or for certain portions of episodes. P&R is better in every fucking regard.
Smegga, how can you hate Josh Molina? He was on Sports Night. Anyone who was on Sports Night should get a free pass. Plus his twitter feed is funny.
And if you think syrup and alcohol might taste good, whatever you do don’t drink Cabin Fever. It’s a maple syrup-infused whiskey, and it’s awful.
Best show on (network) TV.
@Josh – He’s just a black hole on the screen. He’s also on ‘In Plain Sight’ and is pissing me off in that.
I just dislike him, always have, always will.
Turf and Turf