Robert Kirkman Was Right To Call This His Biggest ‘Walking Dead’ Regret

Every creator of a TV show will eventually do at least one thing they regret. Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Joss Whedon wishes he had never approved the script for “Beer Bad,” while Matt Groening would probably like to undo the last 15 seasons of The Simpsons, except for the whole “earning millions of dollars” thing. Not every creator is upfront about their mistakes, though, so it’s refreshing to hear The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman admit that, yeah, our bad.
“If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t have done the CDC episode [at the end of season one],” Kirkman told THR of the episode in which CDC doc Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) reveals to Rick (Andrew Lincoln) that everyone is already infected.
“It possibly gave away too much information and was such a big change very early on in the series,” Kirkman said.
“I feel like there might have been a better way to wrap up the first season,” Kirkman says of AMC’s season-one finale. “It ended up being a fun episode. I love the character of Dr. Jenner and thought Noah did an amazing job. But there were things in that episode that I think seem very much not of The Walking Dead world.” (Via)
I can thank of a few other The Walking Dead regrets:
Actually, that’s it. Everything else: perfect.
THAT was his biggest regret?! Does Robert Kirkman even watch the show???
I’m sure Gimple regrets the extra half season spent at the prison, utterly pointless
Ok your characters won’t do much but they will be pretty unlikeable.
This season has been better, but most of last season was terrible and 70% of the other seasons were the same crap over and over.
Last season was excellent, especially the second half.
I didnt really enjoy 2 full episodes of the Governor’s post Woodberry journey, but aside from that I don’t have other major complaints.
So his biggest regret was one of the better episodes of the series’ entire run? Get this guy the fuck away from TV.
And yes, this season’s been better as the writing’s been shockingly competent, but still a bit uninspiring.
wasn’t it an actual secret well into the 2nd season? i don’t remember when it was told to the audience.
At some point near the end of the 2nd season, I believe. So the “moment” Rick finds out is just sorta there.
Unless you choose re-watch the CDC episode, which… why?
He tells them when they leave the farm. In the speech where he begins the Ricktatorship.
@Burt Macklin, FBI Yeah. Season finale, wasn’t it?
That’s right. It was commonly referred to by “the gang” in the early episodes of the 3rd season.
There are wayyyyy bigger problems with TWD than the CDC episode. It made sense for them to go there and for it to be destroyed.
How about the eternal search for Sophia or Andrea’s horrible nose dive of a character arc or the awful Governor episodes?
I’ll be honest, there was a time when i was hoping the spin off would be “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Andrea”. A lark comedy set in the post-zombie world.
How about the whole Governor doesn’t die with Woodbury and has to recruit a whole new cast of characters to take out The Prison??
They wasted an entire half season when they could have had the exact same conclusion at the end of season 3 also having less characters to have to write for and be more focused.
His answer should have been “Farm.”
I thought he was going to say he should have killed more black people.
Well, there’s still Gabriel, Noah, Tyreese, Sasha, Michonne, and Morgan. Give it time…
@Cocksteady I would wager that Gabriel, Sasha and Tyrese are goners by the Mid Season Finale.
Chad Coleman’s name was added to the credits during the opening theme, so I think Tyrese is safe. Sasha, on the other hand…
Merle become a season regular in season 3 and we know where that went. But (POSSIBLE SPOILER) Chad Coleman just signed on another show. So he could easily be killed.
They have also done fuck-all with Tyrese’s character since he popped up halfway through season 3. It’s either kill him off Sunday or be forced for another half-season (at least) of him moping through the apocalypse.
Sasha pregnant. Sasha dead soon.
but gabriel suuuuuuucks
In other words, “I wish I fired Frank Darabont sooner.”
So he didn’t regret the entirety of season 2? huh.
The show’s problem was that it was too slow, I couldn’t stand the fact that there was almost no music and the un-natural quietness never really quite vibed with me. I hang out with people all the time and we’re never that fucking quiet.
And the last episode I saw was the season opener which seemed to have the opposite problem, too fast paced and too much shit happening in one episode for it to have any affect. I could be off on the show as it actually has garnered some good reviews lately, but those are the things that irk me… and I’m assuming some other casual viewers too.
I do want to add though, I did love the first season.
oh look,,ive found the haters ball,,,,,
I think the biggest problem with TWD is Kirkman himself. And no, that’s not a fat joke.
From the title my guess would have been not nailing Maggie during casting
ikr now she probably thinks shes too good for him lol
The real biggest problem is Rick losing his hand in the comics.
You will be pleasantly surprised when Abraham loses his left hand. Pervert.
I get what hes saying, the reveal was so much better in his comic to which might make him regret it more.
perspective: Rick finds out from a group that they come across, and in the middle of the night drives back to where he berried Shane to kill his reanimated corpse…doesn’t re-berry him. Carl killed a living Shane that was trying to kill rick not zombie version…that was toned down so much for TV.
I would of said casting that one chick as Andrea such a bad ass only to be turned into a shady complainer, or letting little ass kicker live and not die with her mom…now he has to fit a baby into everything…or even that waist of a season looking for Carols daughter when shes alive still in the comic and played some good scenes in Carls development.
All I have to say is for the love of god someone shoot that big mouth woman Carol up. I cant stand her. Anyone know why she is still in the show,