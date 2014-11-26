Robert Kirkman Was Right To Call This His Biggest ‘Walking Dead’ Regret

Every creator of a TV show will eventually do at least one thing they regret. Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Joss Whedon wishes he had never approved the script for “Beer Bad,” while Matt Groening would probably like to undo the last 15 seasons of The Simpsons, except for the whole “earning millions of dollars” thing. Not every creator is upfront about their mistakes, though, so it’s refreshing to hear The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman admit that, yeah, our bad.

“If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t have done the CDC episode [at the end of season one],” Kirkman told THR of the episode in which CDC doc Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) reveals to Rick (Andrew Lincoln) that everyone is already infected. “It possibly gave away too much information and was such a big change very early on in the series,” Kirkman said. “I feel like there might have been a better way to wrap up the first season,” Kirkman says of AMC’s season-one finale. “It ended up being a fun episode. I love the character of Dr. Jenner and thought Noah did an amazing job. But there were things in that episode that I think seem very much not of The Walking Dead world.” (Via)

I can thank of a few other The Walking Dead regrets:

Actually, that’s it. Everything else: perfect.

Via the Hollywood Reporter