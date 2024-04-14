Ryan Gosling has been a part of several notable box office smashes throughout his career. But during his latest appearance on Saturday Night Live, everyone’s favorite Ken doll used his onscreen time to focus on a franchise not listed on his resume.

Yesterday (April 14), Gosling reprised his role as Steven Wingdings to finally resolve his obsessive font feud with the film franchise Avatar‘s logo. In 2017, when the fictional battle began (watch here), Steven was considered loony for his anger over such a minor detail of the otherwise international smash.

But with the movie’s star, Zoe Saldaña, gushing about the world-building set to take place across the potential sixth and seventh parts, Gosling’s crusade is justifiable. Gosling unlocks his inner James Bond secret agent to gain access to the carefully guarded intellectual property fortress that is Disney corporate, even if that means tugging on the heartstrings of an IT support specialist.

Once the moment arises, Gosling directly confronts the head graphic designer in front of all Disney employees. Shortly after his carefully crafted monologue, with some persuading, Gosling accepts that all typography matters, including his long-despised papyrus.

If you are into thrillers and spy flicks or are extremely passionate about the visual arts, this sketch will surely make you chuckle.

Watch the full sketch above.