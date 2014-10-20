Ryan Murphy Is Developing ‘Scream Queens,’ A Horror-Comedy Anthology Series For Fox

Fox has ordered a Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk produced horror comedy series called Scream Queens straight-to-series, according to The Hollywood Reporter — because “straight-to-series” has never been synonymous with “final last words,” right? The 15-episode, hour-long series will premiere next fall, which will be about a “college campus that’s rocked by a series of murders.” However, as with American Horror Story, Scream Queens will be an anthology series with subsequent seasons featuring a rotating cast and storylines.
“I knew I wanted to work with Brad and Ian again on something comedic, and we are having a blast writing Scream Queens,” Murphy said. “We hope to create a whole new genre – comedy-horror – and the idea is for every season to revolve around two female leads. We’ve already begun a nationwide search for those women, as well as 10 other supporting roles, and we’re very grateful to [Fox TV Group chairmen and CEOs] Dana [Walden] and Gary [Newman] for their enthusiastic support.”
With Glee mercifully now in its final season, this means that next year Ryan Murphy will be juggling American Horror Story (which has just been picked up for season five), that new crime version of American Horror Story which will be about the OJ Simpson trial and presumably the pinnacle of good taste — and now this.
Soooo, help me out, here. I’m not sure which Ron Swanson gif is more relevant to the story:
Wait, American Horror Story ISN’T comedy? Jessica Lange singing David Bowie is a horrible German accent is supposed to be taken seriously?
Agreed……
…I re-watched the premiere and then the second episode….and realized it’s basically a “black” comedy…..
Thank goodness Ryan Murphy and co. are creating “a whole new genre” called comedy-horror, so I can finally retroactively identify the genre of projects like “Zombieland,” “Shaun of the Dead,” and “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.” Trying to describe their genre to people has just been IMPOSSIBLE. Chuckle-screamers? Spooky-laughing?
Chuckle-screamers is my favorite Netflix category.
Ryan Murphy is like that one guy who discovered video games when he’s fifty and thinks Dr. Mario is the ultimate gaming experience.
Ah I think you’ll find that the first two are Rom-Coms and the third one is a Satirical Art-House on Consumerism, thank you very much.
Those were clearly horror-comedies. This is something completely new, you philistine!
His comment is both funny and horrifying.
So that means the fifth season of AHS will suck total ass because Ryan Murphy cannot multi-task worth sh*t.
Just like with every Ryan Murphy show that’s ever existed, I’m sure the first 8 episodes will be astonishingly good, and then everything will fall to pieces because he forgot to write an ending to the story.
Dear Human Beings,
Please stop giving Ryan Murphy money to do things.
Thanks,
Concerned Human Being