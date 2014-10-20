Ryan Murphy Is Developing ‘Scream Queens,’ A Horror-Comedy Anthology Series For Fox

Fox has ordered a Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk produced horror comedy series called Scream Queens straight-to-series, according to The Hollywood Reporter — because “straight-to-series” has never been synonymous with “final last words,” right? The 15-episode, hour-long series will premiere next fall, which will be about a “college campus that’s rocked by a series of murders.” However, as with American Horror Story, Scream Queens will be an anthology series with subsequent seasons featuring a rotating cast and storylines.

“I knew I wanted to work with Brad and Ian again on something comedic, and we are having a blast writing Scream Queens,” Murphy said. “We hope to create a whole new genre – comedy-horror – and the idea is for every season to revolve around two female leads. We’ve already begun a nationwide search for those women, as well as 10 other supporting roles, and we’re very grateful to [Fox TV Group chairmen and CEOs] Dana [Walden] and Gary [Newman] for their enthusiastic support.”

With Glee mercifully now in its final season, this means that next year Ryan Murphy will be juggling American Horror Story (which has just been picked up for season five), that new crime version of American Horror Story which will be about the OJ Simpson trial and presumably the pinnacle of good taste — and now this.

Soooo, help me out, here. I’m not sure which Ron Swanson gif is more relevant to the story: