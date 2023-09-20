In a move nobody could have seen coming, Samuel L. Jackson stars in a delightfully random new commercial for the British bakery Warburton’s, and it’s quite possibly one of the greatest ads to ever exist.

In the clever commercial for Warburton’s Toastie loaf, Jackson assumes the rule of the bakery’s chairman Jonathan Warburton as the Pulp Fiction star proceeds to go off on a nasty tweet about the company’s bread. “What gives?!” a fiery Jackson responds. “What gives tweety pie is me – Jonathan Warburton. I GIVE! And hell hath no fury like a baker scorned, Steve.”

Jackson then launches into a highly entertaining romp through the company’s bread-making process that also includes paying a visit to Steve’s mom. You can watch the full Warburton’s commercial below:

Sometimes, you need Samuel L. Jackson to play you in a commercial… pic.twitter.com/JNV54OgQEU — Warburtons (@Warburtons) September 20, 2023

When you randomly cut Samuel L. Jackson loose in a bread commercial, people are gonna notice. The Warburton’s ad is already blowing up social media where people can’t believe what they just saw. The spot is particularly melting the minds of UK residents who are familiar with Warburton’s Toastie loaf, which is probably the last product they’d associate with Jackson.

However, international audiences are absolutely loving the ad because, again, it’s Samuel L. Jackson being Samuel L. Jackson in a bread commercial. That’s not something you see every day, and kudos to the ad team who pulled it off. This isn’t their first rodeo.

You can see some of the reactions below:

8:03am and I won’t see anything madder than this today https://t.co/n3nyDtUzUy — Michael Lavelle (@mikelavelle93) September 20, 2023

I don't like advertising, but if you are going to advertise, you might try doing it like this! https://t.co/xeMPJg0HCp — Austen Merritt (@MerrittAusten) September 20, 2023

Didn’t think I’d see Samuel L. Jackson drinking out of a I ❤️ Bolton mug this morning… https://t.co/a3IHwNHrlS — #BWFC (@Bwfc12341) September 20, 2023

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK https://t.co/sz4dtzkaWA — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) September 20, 2023

This is better than any Super Bowl commercial you’ll see. https://t.co/ahwsDs5Gb2 — verbosedutch (@verbosedutch) September 20, 2023

Do I adore Samuel L. Jackson so much I'd watch him talk about bread in an ad several times over? Yes. Yes I do. https://t.co/ExGcCzAw33 — Crowbar Jones 🐻 (@gomichild) September 20, 2023

Nothing has ever made me want to buy bread more. Next time I’m in the U.K., I’m having this. https://t.co/kmVE142vwP — Kid Sodapop (@stilljoshy) September 20, 2023

this is class https://t.co/6I0YgHSj26 — Cumberdick Benderbatch (@CumberdickB) September 20, 2023

Maybe my favorite Samuel L Jackson role to date. https://t.co/NWJCUJp0FY — Heather Aften (@HeatherAften) September 20, 2023

If every scorned social media manager could hire Samuel L Jackson to clap back at a hater, the world would be a better place. https://t.co/aXCYTXUWRx — Laura Slater (@marketr_laura) September 20, 2023

