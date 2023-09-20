Samuel L Jackson Warburtons
Samuel L. Jackson Popped Up In A Commercial For A British Bread Company And Gave Maybe His Best Performance… Ever?

In a move nobody could have seen coming, Samuel L. Jackson stars in a delightfully random new commercial for the British bakery Warburton’s, and it’s quite possibly one of the greatest ads to ever exist.

In the clever commercial for Warburton’s Toastie loaf, Jackson assumes the rule of the bakery’s chairman Jonathan Warburton as the Pulp Fiction star proceeds to go off on a nasty tweet about the company’s bread. “What gives?!” a fiery Jackson responds. “What gives tweety pie is me – Jonathan Warburton. I GIVE! And hell hath no fury like a baker scorned, Steve.”

Jackson then launches into a highly entertaining romp through the company’s bread-making process that also includes paying a visit to Steve’s mom. You can watch the full Warburton’s commercial below:

When you randomly cut Samuel L. Jackson loose in a bread commercial, people are gonna notice. The Warburton’s ad is already blowing up social media where people can’t believe what they just saw. The spot is particularly melting the minds of UK residents who are familiar with Warburton’s Toastie loaf, which is probably the last product they’d associate with Jackson.

However, international audiences are absolutely loving the ad because, again, it’s Samuel L. Jackson being Samuel L. Jackson in a bread commercial. That’s not something you see every day, and kudos to the ad team who pulled it off. This isn’t their first rodeo.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Warburtons on Twitter)

