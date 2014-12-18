Sarah Silverman Will Have A Midlife Crisis In A New HBO Comedy

Last year, HBO was in talks to pick up People in New Jersey, a comedy starring Sarah Silverman and Topher Grace, but they ultimately passed, probably because Grace’s voice was shot from yelling at Jessica Chastain to get out of the house. Such an obedient guard dog, that one. Anyway, HBO clearly still wants to be in the Silverman business, because according to the Wrap, they found another project for the Bob’s Burgers vet.

Sarah Silverman has signed on to star in a comedy with HBO, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. The untitled project focuses on a Silverman portraying an honest woman dealing with a midlife crisis. In addition to starring, Silverman will executive produce the comedy. Lucy Prebble (Secret Diary of a Call Girl) will write the pilot. (Via)

Lena Dunham’s pseudo-realistic Girls is about being in your 20s; Sarah Silverman’s “honest” show, your 40s. Complete the circle of life, HBO: ask Helen Mirren and Judi Dench if they’re interested in getting naked and yelled at by Twitter. Helen’s up for whatever.

Via the Wrap