‘Saturday Night Live’ Made The Awesome Decision To Add Leslie Jones To The Cast

The 40th season of Saturday Night Live has had some good and very bad moments through the first three episodes, but there has certainly been some promise displayed by the show’s new blood. For starters, Pete Davidson earned rave reviews for his debut routine on Weekend Update, while he has also shown his talent for delivering laughs in sketches. But some people might argue that the show’s brightest new star is Leslie Jones, who was hired as a writer earlier this year after a talent search. Jones eventually got some screen time on Weekend Update last season – remember the controversy? – and she made several great appearances in the first three episodes of this season.
Apparently Lorne Michaels and Co. have heard us laughing with Jones, because Deadline reports that she has been promoted to featured player ahead of this week’s episode starring Jim Carrey. That’s obviously great news – hopefully for the ratings, too – but let’s hope that it’s not the end of Jones swinging by Weekend Update to call Colin Jost a “sexy vanilla muffin” and “delectable Caucasian.” He probably benefits from her incredible personality more than anyone.
Hellz yeah
Yes! Her WU segment about singlehood was brilliant. And it hit really close to home. But mostly it was brilliant.
That’s like asking if Dicaprio can save the Titanic.
are we sure she isn’t just Keenan Thompson in drag?
Kazoshay likes this
Okay, now that we have four black cast members can we get a couple Asians or Hispanics too? Preferably not Bobby Lee or Gabriel Inglesias.
Who gives a shit? Does SNL have to have every minority to make it relevent? Having good writers is more important.
As for Jones, she’s not going to stick around – her schtick is brutal.
@WhiskeySeven not all, but if people are going to throw a fit over African American castmembers like they did last season, it seems only fair to point out the hypocrisy in the fact that they didn’t for either of those minorities.
Well the controversy over a lack of black cast members was stupid to begin with, and it’s ridiculous for any other ethnicity as well.
It shouldn’t be about quotas.
Don’t care. I never saw anything she did on the show that I didn’t think was stupid and irritating (or, to eliminate the double negative – everything she does on the show is stupid and irritating).
Great addition. By the way, I am very excited to see Jim Carrey host, he kills it on SNL
His first time hosting is probably my favorite episode of all time. The skit where he is a life guard for a jacuzzi is insane. Poor Tim Meadows.
@Bill_Brasky – oh man, “Ride the Snake” did it for me. I wish I knew how to embed videos, it’s maybe the funniest skit I’ve seen a host perform.
I still say “ride the snake” almost 20 yrs later only laughing to myself
You can see how much her hair has grown between clip 1 and clip 2.
Who is this woman?
The black Guy Fieri?
Girl Fieri?
No, the Food Network already has their own Girl Fieri. It’s Anne Burrell. Google image search that name and tell me I’m wrong.
small doses please
whoa hitler! racist much!?
I have zero problem with this.