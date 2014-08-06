Say Goodbye To Your Sexy Thoughts About Kevin Spacey And Julia Louis-Dreyfus

#Julia Louis Dreyfus #House of Cards #Veep
08.06.14 12 Comments

Someone please push me in front of a train, because NOPE.

We’ve got two covers to swap this week — one featuring [Julia] Louis-Dreyfus as the vicious Frank from Netflix’s gritty D.C. drama [House of Cards], and the other showing off [Kevin] Spacey as the hapless Selina on HBO’s comedy hit [Veep]. (Via)

That’s it: I’m officially done with women. And men. This cover has ruined everything.

Via EW

