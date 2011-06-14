Sean Bean Stabbed in Bar Fight, Orders Another Drink

On Sunday, when “Game of Thrones” fans were reacting to a twist involving Sean Bean’s Lord Eddard Stark, Bean was busy defending the honor of a 22-year-old topless model, a chivalrous act that got him punched in the eye and stabbed in the arm with a broken glass. Then he ordered himself another drink. BADASS.
According to the Summers (inset, one year younger than Bean’s oldest daughter) went outside Camden’s Hill Bar and Brasserie to smoke. A passerby spotted the duo (or at least one half of the duo) and began making lewd comments, leading Bean to confront the big talker.
All was seemingly well until the stranger returned later on, at which point a scuffle broke out, and Bean was reportedly punched in the face, causing a bruise over his eye, and stabbed in the arm with broken glass. Despite his wounds, Bean refused any medical attention and opted not to go to a hospital.
Instead, the actor accepted a first aid kit from the bar staff, then ordered another drink. [E!]
So… yeah. That’s why Sean Bean gets typecast in the role of “badass who gets killed.” But what happened to the attacker? Can we get Peter Dinklage to slap him for ten minutes straight?
I really can’t wait for people’s reactions to Season 2. It’s like George R.R. Martin’s balls just got bigger and bigger as he went on writing the series.
Also, Sean Bean — badass.
I would’ve guessed he was tops 45, maybe a weathered 38. Apparently my inability to peg someone’s age is no longer limited to just Asian women.
I wonder what happened to the other guy.
Props?
Once he’d finished his post-fight drink, he instructed April Summers to get stark naked.
After a long winter, Bean was ready to enjoy a twenty-two year (old) Summer.
Bean had every intention of making the girl change her family motto to “Summer is coming.”
They tried to kill my nigga Ned again? Body is still mothafukin warm!
I really hope he quoted Ned Stark before he got into the fight.
@No Heddard Stark, quick question since you mentioned yesterday you have read the books. Can I read the second book of GoT without reading the first one since I’ve watched the first book on HBO? Will I miss anything or will book 2 pick up where the HBO episodes end? Thanks.
/sorry fellow commenters for the personal question
You know he got soooooooooo much pussy for that
Lemme check…yeah, he is more man than me. I mean pulling down a 22 year old playmate is already pretty cool, getting stabbed and the ordering another beer? Just that much cooler.
@UU You should be fine depending on how this last episode ends but from the preview it looks to follow the books finale. You missed a lot of backstory and some few character changes but otherwise it was a faithful translation. A Tower of Joy flashback was what readers most wanted, glimpses of old battles showing King Robert and Ned as the baddest men alive in their youth and of course more direwolf as they were everywhere in the book.
Bean has 4 divorces under his belt, he is just as naive as poor Ned.
I bet her ordered a D cup.
HE ordered rather. Duuur
Also know UU that all the characters were aged up say 3-5 years for the kids and 7-10 for the adults in the show, probably to avoid pedobear with Dany and Drogo.
@NHS, thanks for the insight and advice.
@UU – I started the first book right where Ep. 7 of the tv series left off and just finished the second book. You’ll be fine skipping the whole first book if you’ve watched the whole series. The two flow together seamlessly. While Martin doesn’t spend a lot of time rehashing the first book in the second, he makes enough necessary references to it so that you’ll remember specific details related to whatever scene you happen to be reading about in the second book.
@No Heddard Stark – Yeah, after watching Dany getting drilled doggie style by Drogo, and then reading in the book how she was 13 at the time, I was like…Yikes.
@squabbler, thanks.
@UU: my two cents would be that you should read the first book before the second book. It’ll help you fill in some gaps from the TV show (even though the show has been pretty remarkably faithful to the book). The books are quite long, but they go by really quickly. If you started after the season finale next week and kept going at a leisurely pace, you’d still probably be done with the four books so far and the fifth book that comes out next month before season two starts.
April Summers is the biggest copout pinup nom de scène ever.
For Bean that’s nowt but a minor flesh wound.
Prime suspect? Danny Dyer. AEVC knows what I’m talking about.
*strokes chin contemplatively, nods head sagely* Nope. Not a fucking clue. I know Danny Dyer’s an idiot, if that helps.
You seen all the ads out lately showing Bean and Dyer in the same film? Dyer is notorious for going up to blokes in London and getting them to swing at him.
Basically, Dyer is an idiotic chav who gets his jollies from starting bar brawls.
I just got an Angloboner.
@Upstate Underdog; I believe at the very least you’ll HAVE to re-watch every scene with nudity and/ or little people to fully comprehend the second novel, but that is just an opinion, man.
I too have been injured in a tetanus shot, stitches, and/ or x-ray way and gone in for another drink. The main difference is I was not attacked by an individual, but the numerous, bravado producing, previous drinks that made any wounds anesthetized to the point of non-existence (until morning). Some people say I drink too much… sometimes.
Asked for comment, Bean dismissed the excitement as “a spot o’ raspberry jam, oy!”
Lannisters made that lie!