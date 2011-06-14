Sean Bean Stabbed in Bar Fight, Orders Another Drink

On Sunday, when “Game of Thrones” fans were reacting to a twist involving Sean Bean’s Lord Eddard Stark, Bean was busy defending the honor of a 22-year-old topless model, a chivalrous act that got him punched in the eye and stabbed in the arm with a broken glass. Then he ordered himself another drink. BADASS.

According to the Summers (inset, one year younger than Bean’s oldest daughter) went outside Camden’s Hill Bar and Brasserie to smoke. A passerby spotted the duo (or at least one half of the duo) and began making lewd comments, leading Bean to confront the big talker.

All was seemingly well until the stranger returned later on, at which point a scuffle broke out, and Bean was reportedly punched in the face, causing a bruise over his eye, and stabbed in the arm with broken glass. Despite his wounds, Bean refused any medical attention and opted not to go to a hospital.

Instead, the actor accepted a first aid kit from the bar staff, then ordered another drink. [E!]