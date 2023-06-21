With the first episode of Secret Invasion now streaming on Disney+, Emilia Clarke has officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and man, does she love how much easier it is to keep secrets than it was during her Game of Thrones days. The actress plays G’iah, the daughter of Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos and a Skrull freedom fighter who finds herself caught up in a vast global conspiracy that brings Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury out of hiding.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s so much easier now because whenever it comes up or people want to ask, you just get to be like, ‘Dude, Marvel. I can’t say anything,'” Clarke recently revealed on EW’s Around The Table series.

According to Clarke, secrecy wasn’t a major issue on Game of Thrones until the later seasons when some “massive security changes happened.” Unfortunately, those changes were a little too tight, which often left Clarke and the other actors scrambling to figure out what their characters are supposed to be doing.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I was chatting with [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] and they were like, ‘Marvel. We’re just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel’s doing, we just want to do that.’ So that became, you don’t print anything — and then there was like me and Peter Dinklage being like, ‘I need it on paper! I can’t learn my lines without it being on paper!'”

It’s easy to see why Thrones tried to emulate Marvel. The studio is a master at secrecy. It has the process down to such a science that Clarke can just say the word “Marvel” and people get it. Plus, she actually gets to read her lines ahead of time, which we understand is pretty great for actors. They seem to like that.

New episodes of Secret Invasion stream Wednesday on Disney+.

