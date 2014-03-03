Where Have We Seen The Actor Behind Tonight's Big 'True Detective' Reveal Before?

Cajun Boy will be along Monday morning with his True Detective recap and a full discussion of the episode, but before then, we couldn’t wait to discuss the actor behind a crucial reveal in the series. SPOILERS BELOW, so if you haven’t seen the episode yet, go on and get out of here.
Don’t peak below Alexandra Daddario’s shirt if you don’t want to know anything about tonight’s episode.
So, as we saw at the end of tonight’s episode of True Detective, the identity of the Spaghetti Monster — the man with the scars — was revealed in the last minutes of the episode, and he was who many on the Internet had already predicted he would be: The riding lawn mower guy.
His character name, actually, is Errol, and he’s the half brother of Billy Lee Tuttle, and the bastard son of Sam Tuttle. He also happens to be played by Glenn Fleshler. That name may not ring any immediate bells, but anyone who watched HBO’s series Boardwalk Empire will instantly recognize him as the guy who played George Remus in the series.
Fleshler is more frequently a stage actor, though he was in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine with Cate Blanchett, as well as Damages on FX. Here’s what he looks like in real life.
I doubt that Fleshler is likely to be a Hollywood leading man anytime soon, but for the next week, Fleshler is going to get more press than he has in his entire career.
So, Rust is dying of something, right? Cancer? Anal cancer (recall from the Marty police interview about how not knowing what the best time of your life was until you got ass cancer and reflected.)
This has been another pointless theory.
Wow. Did not think of that. Well-played, KC.
I figured he wanted to kill himself but figured he had to finish this thing before he could bring he could be at peace with doing it.
MAYBE, but most shows/movies indicate this by the actor coughing a lot or spitting up blood. Obvious, but effective. If he is dying, they are covering it up really, really well.
Dear lord the man mowing other peoples lawns was responsible…
you just can’t trust manual laborers.
Papania & Gilbough fell for the detectives curse in the last scene. Rookies!
That last shot of the episode was so great – he was mowing in a big, flat circle with just a little bit of grass left, leaving him trapped in the middle.
Could be just herding snakes.
The monster hiding in plain sight.
The song at the ending. It was Townes “Lungs” (saw that in a recap. not familiar with his music.) I really think Rust is dying and is trying to finish his work before he dies. Circles and whatnot. Lung cancer. I mean, he has smoke 800 packs of cigarettes in this season.
Townes Van Zandt, for his full name
Not for nothing but if I am that sheriff. I would wait until I got out of the secluded swamp alive before telling Rust and Hart all the terrible things I am going to have done to them once I get out of the secluded swamp alive.
Mediocre minds think alike…this thought ran through my head several times– “Note to self: Don’t threaten to prosecute captors when being held at gun point on a boat in the bayou.”
60 minutes left, folks. GodDAMN, I’m going to miss these guys.
He’s a magician in real life ?!?
so in the preview for next week, the man with the rifle looks a lot like Robert Dumain, the owner of the bar Rust works at…
Yes, absolutely. He lost a kid in ’85, and pretty sure Rust has him fully onboard with a little sweet revenge.
Yes and yes.
Spoiler image from the finale:
It terrifies that I am a) old enough, b) enough of a movie/game nerd, familiar enough with the career of Jeff Fahey to get that reference on 3 levels.
I don’t think they could have picked a better musician either:
“the bulk of his life was spent touring various dive bars, often living in cheap motel rooms, backwoods cabins, and on friends’ couches. Van Zandt was notorious for his drug addictions, alcoholism, and his tendency to tell tall tales”
Remus doesnt think Remus needs to mow left to right.
Ol’ Uncle Remus is about to lead them into one hell of a briar patch…
Dude, we pointed this out a couple weeks ago. The first time he appeared, several of us noticed the lawnmower guy looked familiar and pointed out it was Remus from Boardwalk (overshadowed in that episode by another Boardwalk guy, Shea Wigham). REMUS IS NOT HAPPY YOU FORGOT REMUS.
I watched his intro scene again, and it’s awesome. His voice is deeper and he talks just a little bit faster. Way different from how he is in 2012. Plus, you know, beard.
ANYWAYS, he keeps the right side of his face hidden from Cohle and the audience, and kinda talks sideways. This is all fine and dandy, what with the beard and all, but the ONLY time he gets close to letting us see that part of his face is when Cohle turns away from him to look back at Marty in the car. And then, as soon as you think you’re gonna see it, the camera cuts away. You can see the scars for I think only a frame, but only if you’re looking for it. But you’re not, because you want them to find Reggie, and Cohle is not, because he’s focused on Reggie as well. I imagine Cohle will have a vivid moment of recognition (Marty will not) and then it’s ON.
Ride on mower ride on…this show is the tits.
As McConnisance himself might say, “Ride on, ride on, ride on.”
That’s OK, I’ll show myself out.
Remus approves this post about Remus.
It never revealed that the Lawnmower Man is a Tuttle on last night’s episode. If we are to believe everything that elderly woman said (the one with dementia), then he is Tuttle’s son and Sam’s grandson, from another woman, with a last name of Childress or LeBeau (sp?).
Childress is also the name of the deputy that potentially buried the Marie Fontenot case. If I’ve missed anything here, please let me know.
However, if you’re digging info from sites like imdb and the like that reveal facts and characters that aren’t announced in the show, kindly go fuck yourself, author of this post.
ClevelandFrowns recognized George Remus in True Blood.
*Detective. Damn it, HBO!
Nice avatar.
Thing is; when mowing in grass that tall is is VERY hard to avoid the dog turds, people forget that.