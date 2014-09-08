What’s The Deal With ‘Seinfeld’ And ‘Friends’ Recreated In ‘The Sims 4’?

The show about nothing has been faithfully recreated in the game about nothing. Ian Roach has recreated Seinfeld in The Sims 4 and placed a downloadable version in the game’s gallery (searchable under the name ian8000). He not only made the closest possible approximations of Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer, but he only painstakingly recreated the layout, furniture, and wall coverings of Jerry and Kramer’s apartments. Oh man, I hope there’s a puffy pirate shirt available as DLC in one of EA’s sixty different expansions for this sparsely-accessorized game.

He also recreated Friends‘ four apartments and Central Perk, available in The Sims 4 gallery under the name ian8000. I’m surprised he matched the little details so closely; there’s even a dog statue, and Ross Geller looks fittingly downtrodden and punchable.

When you’re done checking out these photos, you can also see how Ian recreated Arrested Development and Golden Girls. Thank you for being a friend, Ian.

Full-sized versions of these pictures and more pictures are available here and here.

Via VG24/7