‘Seinfeld’ Emoji Are Almost Real And They Will Be Spectacular

If you’re the type of person who loves using emojis but just doesn’t feel hip enough with the same old yellow faces and seasonal holiday designs, then you’re about to get a Festivus gift in July. The guys behind the Seinfeld Current Day Twitter and Instagram accounts have taken the next logical step with their iconic question – “What would it look like if Seinfeld was on TV today?” – by turning Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer, as well as all the little things that we still love from that show, into a set of 42 emoji that you’ll soon be able to incorporate into your text and Twitter conversations.

When will you be able to use them? Well, you’ll just have to be patient until they announce that. Serenity now, an emoji for an entire case of Today sponges later.