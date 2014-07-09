‘Seinfeld’ Emoji Are Almost Real And They Will Be Spectacular

If you’re the type of person who loves using emojis but just doesn’t feel hip enough with the same old yellow faces and seasonal holiday designs, then you’re about to get a Festivus gift in July. The guys behind the Seinfeld Current Day Twitter and Instagram accounts have taken the next logical step with their iconic question – “What would it look like if Seinfeld was on TV today?” – by turning Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer, as well as all the little things that we still love from that show, into a set of 42 emoji that you’ll soon be able to incorporate into your text and Twitter conversations.
When will you be able to use them? Well, you’ll just have to be patient until they announce that. Serenity now, an emoji for an entire case of Today sponges later.
who’s the walter white one supposed to be?
I assume that’s Mike the phony.
I see it now… i didn’t recognize him w/o the thumbs… correction: w/o w/o the thumbs…
Oh yeah, that makes sense. I just assumed it was Tim Whatley but yours makes much more sense.
I didn’t grow my goatee until well after I moved away from NYC and those cursed anti-dentites…
Why do they get their own schools?
That metal pole is just…marvelous. However, I am ashamed to admit I am not placing the “supreme” thingy. Also, no Newman?
Isn’t George’s hat? The one Elaine got him on the Peterman account?
Thats either the hat Elaine bought for George when she was the president of The J Peterman Company or the rat fur version obtained from Bob Sacamano.
why the “supreme” if it is, indeed, the sable hat?
Who is the one with glasses supposed to be I am totally drawing a blank
The black is Kramer’s lawyer I think. The old guy is Jerry’s father
I recognized the lawyer but I think you are right about Jerry’s father good call
Or it could be Newman.
Black guy is Jackie Chiles. Glasses is Morty.
Emoji /is/ the plural form. There is no “emojis.” Just like there’s no “kanjis.”
I learn something new every day on this crazy internet.
And I just learned that the singular form is “emojo”. Thanks, Internet!
Look at Georges bulbous head! No wonder why Hanke didn’t want him to borrow his sweater.
Where is hell is Putty and Vegetable lasagna??!! lol
They cost 10 Kroner.
From now on, I will only send the pretzel emoji to tell people that I am thirsty.
I gotta admit, I thought that was Ron Swanson and Walter White
If that is the sable hat why does it have SUPREME written on it. Elaine’s flounder supreme??? It’s the only one not making sense
where’s the pinky toe?
you guys are all completely missing the point of the Seinfeld2000 twitter account. it’s a parody account satirizing the ModernSeinfeld twitter account for being unoriginal and bland. that’s why the sable hat has Supreme on it, because it’s mocking the way ModernSeinfeld transposes Seinfeld to the modern era.