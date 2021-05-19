Seinfeld remains one of the ’90s most popular shows, but it would be very different were it around today. Indeed, multiple Twitter accounts have been dedicated to imagining what the series would be like in the modern age. But one thing’s for sure: Michael Richards’ Kramer wouldn’t just be some carefree eccentric, as he was in the Clinton era. In fact, even one of the show’s key writers admits the decade’s most lovable weirdo would probably be really into QAnon.

That person is Larry Charles, who has writing credits on over a dozen Seinfeld episodes, among them “The Library,” “The Bubble Boy,” and “The Bris.” (He also directed, among other things, the first Borat movie as well as Brüno.) On an episode of the Daily Beast podcast Fever Dreams, Charles weighed in on how each character would fit into our brave new world.

“When I thought about how Seinfeld would survive in this kind of environment and this television environment, and I look around, I think about bringing those characters to the 21st century, and… wouldn’t Kramer be… a believer in QAnon?” Charles said. He did, however, offer another alternative. “But he might also be in antifa at the same time to cover his bets.”

He didn’t discuss what Jerry would be up to; perhaps he has a podcast. But he had thoughts on the other half of the quartet. “Elaine might’ve been married a couple of times, she’s probably developed a pill habit of some sort, she’s been in and out of rehab,” Charles said. “And George might have committed suicide by now, quite frankly.”

That, of course, is quite a bit grimmer than some of the other ideas of what a modern day Seinfeld would be like, which tend to be lighter, more in keeping with the farcical world of one of the ’90s enduring TV faves. Still, what Charles said sounds about right.

(Via The Daily Beast)