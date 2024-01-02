Severance Adam Scott
Apple TV
TV

Apple TV Just Dropped A ‘Severance’ Season 2 Tease And People Are Freaking Out

Apple TV just sent Severance fans into a frenzy after seemingly teasing the heavily anticipated Season 2. The streaming service dropped a tweet featuring nothing but an image of Adam Scott, but that was enough for social media to go bananas at the prospect of the new season hopefully arriving soon.

As of this writing, there’s no release date for Season 2. However, fans are hoping Apple TV’s increased social media activity is sign that good news is on the horizon.

You can see the tweet below:

Here’s what the ALT image tag reads, which doesn’t really offer much in the way of Season 2 clues or even acknowledge which season the photo is from:

From Severance. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) in a close-up shot, looking straight ahead against a blank white wall. The top of his black suit jacket and white button-down shirt are visible. He wears a miserable expression.

But, again, just seeing Scott in character as Mark had Severance fans wilding as they fired off quote tweets with excited GIFs.

You can see some of the reactions below:

While the (maybe) first image from Season 2 leans heavily into Mark, creator Dan Erickson has said the new season will explore the split lives of the other cast members.

“In season 2, we’re going to be showing all of these people on the outside,” Erickson told Entertainment Weekly. “Similar to Mark, they each had their own reason for getting this procedure, and they’re all at some stage of a healing process for one thing or another.”

(Via Apple TV on Twitter)

