Apple TV just sent Severance fans into a frenzy after seemingly teasing the heavily anticipated Season 2. The streaming service dropped a tweet featuring nothing but an image of Adam Scott, but that was enough for social media to go bananas at the prospect of the new season hopefully arriving soon.
As of this writing, there’s no release date for Season 2. However, fans are hoping Apple TV’s increased social media activity is sign that good news is on the horizon.
You can see the tweet below:
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 2, 2024
Here’s what the ALT image tag reads, which doesn’t really offer much in the way of Season 2 clues or even acknowledge which season the photo is from:
From Severance. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) in a close-up shot, looking straight ahead against a blank white wall. The top of his black suit jacket and white button-down shirt are visible. He wears a miserable expression.
But, again, just seeing Scott in character as Mark had Severance fans wilding as they fired off quote tweets with excited GIFs.
You can see some of the reactions below:
Holy fucking hell is Season 2 being released this year?! #Severance https://t.co/7tJzxUjkoZ pic.twitter.com/HyeRQy6I1T
— Alex Lobo needs ☕️ 🇨🇺 ⚡️ (@GeekLawGrad) January 2, 2024
istg this better be good news https://t.co/rMLvJIJUK7 pic.twitter.com/yvZECmnj8L
— Jarod 🧜♂️ (@JAR0DC0RE) January 2, 2024
we back??? https://t.co/ARnD6Uqvi3 pic.twitter.com/vhrcR8GSQl
— 🅰️🅰️-ron (@airjaxx) January 2, 2024
We're so backpic.twitter.com/vOYdp35DFq https://t.co/tHJUfOm0ys
— Barra (@thatbmanguy) January 2, 2024
S2 announcement when? https://t.co/6YZ7H6V6Je pic.twitter.com/fFh4uDlXKJ
— Heather 🎃💀 (@harleyqprince) January 2, 2024
Give me the new season now! https://t.co/d5jiAj2lBU pic.twitter.com/lMNse3bU34
— Lasagna Taylor Joy (@Ryan_Balthazor) January 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/9LhGsd2k7L https://t.co/BpKinClEEY
— kenzie xcx (@kenzvanunu) January 2, 2024
we up?? https://t.co/kGTZAat8to pic.twitter.com/L0oVoXrwYy
— 💚🤍Fentywhore🤍💚 (@Ialisarry) January 2, 2024
I never gave up. They said it'd be years but I never gave up https://t.co/ETZQjwB67y pic.twitter.com/anCstdxRhg
— effie⁷s trinket (@goodsoop_) January 2, 2024
While the (maybe) first image from Season 2 leans heavily into Mark, creator Dan Erickson has said the new season will explore the split lives of the other cast members.
“In season 2, we’re going to be showing all of these people on the outside,” Erickson told Entertainment Weekly. “Similar to Mark, they each had their own reason for getting this procedure, and they’re all at some stage of a healing process for one thing or another.”
