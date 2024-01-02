Apple TV just sent Severance fans into a frenzy after seemingly teasing the heavily anticipated Season 2. The streaming service dropped a tweet featuring nothing but an image of Adam Scott, but that was enough for social media to go bananas at the prospect of the new season hopefully arriving soon.

As of this writing, there’s no release date for Season 2. However, fans are hoping Apple TV’s increased social media activity is sign that good news is on the horizon.

You can see the tweet below:

Here’s what the ALT image tag reads, which doesn’t really offer much in the way of Season 2 clues or even acknowledge which season the photo is from:

From Severance. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) in a close-up shot, looking straight ahead against a blank white wall. The top of his black suit jacket and white button-down shirt are visible. He wears a miserable expression.

But, again, just seeing Scott in character as Mark had Severance fans wilding as they fired off quote tweets with excited GIFs.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Holy fucking hell is Season 2 being released this year?! #Severance https://t.co/7tJzxUjkoZ pic.twitter.com/HyeRQy6I1T — Alex Lobo needs ☕️ 🇨🇺 ⚡️ (@GeekLawGrad) January 2, 2024

Give me the new season now! https://t.co/d5jiAj2lBU pic.twitter.com/lMNse3bU34 — Lasagna Taylor Joy (@Ryan_Balthazor) January 2, 2024