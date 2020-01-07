British teen sex comedy Sex Education turned out to be a hit on Netflix and a quick turnaround of a renewal. Everyone can definitely identify with the awkwardness of one’s burgeoning hormones, after all, and Gillian Anderson as a sex therapist who didn’t hold back while talking to her son, Otis (Asa Butterfield) added to the success. During the first season, Otis managed to gain some status among his peers by using (and sharing) his knowledge in an underground sex therapy clinic, and the dramedy is now back for more mortification. Naturally, Anderson’s dealing that out plenty in front of Otis’ peers.

The sophomore season looks like more of the same, honestly, and that’s probably a good thing. This series never aimed for high-brow quality, only to be amusing and bingeworthy, and on that front, it qualified. This season, an STI adds to the drama factor, so that’s something (dubious) to look forward to seeing. From the synposis:

In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Sex Education returns to Netflix on January 17.