The New Sexy Mugshot Man Yelled ‘I Hate Fox News!’ Then Attacked A Reporter With A Tennis Racket

11.03.14 4 Comments

Remember Jeremy Meeks, the man whose only crime was breaking the hearts of women everywhere (and also he was arrested in an in an Operation Ceasefire sweep)? Well, now he’s got some sexy company in the form of Sean Kory, and he’s gonna make your lady-friend in a Mary J. Blige shirt go wild. Kory, 29, was arrested in Santz Cruz on Friday at a Halloween parade for allegedly attacking a Fox News reporter.

At downtown Santa Cruz’s annual parade on Friday night, police said, 29-year-old Sean Kory said “I hate Fox News” before grabbing the victim’s microphone prop. The dreadlocked Kory then made an obscene gesture with it before attacking the victim with an aluminium tennis racket, police said.

The victim wasn’t injured, but he called police, who ran down the suspect as he attempted to flee. Kory, a Santa Cruz resident, was arrested and booked into the county jail, Deputy Police Chief Steve Clark said in a news release. (Via)

“ISO: girls who hate Fox News. Don’t dread these locks, baby. They’re open for you.”

Via Contra Costa Times

