Shailene Woodley Is A Homeless Tree Nymph

Shailene Woodley does not own an iPad, or a mini-keg to keep her Tall Boys cold, or an Aaron Rodgers Fathead. She lives like Roger Sterling’s daughter, taking what God’s green earth provides her, if Roger Sterling’s daughter owned a hoodie and a temporary cell phone with the number taped to the back.
On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Woodley went inside a building for the first time in seven years to talk about what it’s like to be homeless; that time she befriended a talking fox who told her that the fault isn’t in our stars, it’s in our root dongs; and how her worldly possessions fit into a single carry-on suitcase.
They are as follows:
-One pair of jeans
-One hoodie
-Some tank tops, t-shirs, and leggings
-One computer
-One cellphone
Also, her grandmother resides in her house and she lives “literally on friends’ couches.” Instead of showing appreciation for their hospitality by paying for a pizza, like a normal 20-something, Woodley makes toothpaste before flying away in a magical cloud of fairy dust and homemade deodorant specks.
“Shalene Woodley is Insufferable”
christ. someone tell this hipster to shove it up her ass and rent a fucking apartment or something.
“oh look at me, i don’t have material possessions because i’m so cool and trendy”
I’m not sure why but she reminds me of Sean Young
Short hair + hot + mildly retarded.
How hard are they trying to make her the new J-Law? Right down to the teen fantasy movie-based-on-a-book and pixie haircut.
*Googles* “Age : 22.”
Eh, she’ll grow out of it.
“I live on my friends’ couches. It’s great, I don’t spend a cent. When they’re asleep I sneak into their kitchen and eat their food, and scrounge around for prescription drugs. Not for me, I don’t use that stuff, but you can sell them on the street really easy. I will be rich as hell in a couple of years.”
She’s also an idiot.
Who is she? I recognize the name, but that’s it.
She’s in the movie Divergent and was apparently to be the new Mary Jane Watson in Spider-man 2: Electric Bugaloo but her part was cut. That’s the full extent of my knowledge.
p.s. Divergent was not a good movie.
Wait, did you say “nymph”? Oh. Nevermind.
So….what does she do with her acting money exactly? I apologize if she answers this question in the video but I live in Brooklyn and see/hear these people everywhere, everyday and don’t feel like hearing what I assume is that smug tone in her voice, it makes me further embarrassed of my generation.
Oh wait, I’m turning 30 this weekend. Phew, dodged that bullet.
Jesus look at all the sad neckbeards in this comment section. So she likes her friends when she’s home for like a month out of the year, mostly she lives in hotels or on sets. She gets put in a dress whenever she had to go anywhere for press and she’s in a horrifically phony industry.
Who the fuck cares, from where I sit how she lives seems pretty sensible. Why own a house you’re never at? Why be there alone when you wanna see your friends. Some people don’t need to sit there commenting on bullshit.
Buncha judgey should be abortions around here.
It’s kind of pointless to make favourable comments like “Oh, I love her so much, she’s so cool.” In fact, I think it’s against Uproxx rules.
Ya know what fair enough. It’s not like I’ve ever seen her in anything or even know who she is. I just think it’s kinda sad when we’re given information not to be empathetic but instead to attack. I can see that it’s kind of cool to live that way, and if I liked my friends even a little I’d probably consider it.
In principle, I agree. She was OK in Divergent but otherwise I’ve never seen her in anything (or being interviewed, etc.), so I’ve nothing against her “personally.”
But (and correct me if I’m wrong, people), Uproxx is a place primarily for snarky comments and no celebrity is immune.
me say she prolly no shave pussy, big bush
POOP
@Rawhead Wrecks I was going to say that we can aspire to be greater than that. But @BurnsyFan66 just ended the thread so we’re done here.
@Rawhead Wrecks
Sure there are some who are immune. The aforementioned Jennifer Lawrence, for example. Nick Offerman, Bryan Cranston, Alison Brie, and quite a few others. I’d say most of the celebrities who are discussed around here (WarmingGlow, anyway) draw mostly praise with little or no scorn. But there are a special few whom almost everyone hates, often for questionable reasons. And Woodley is one of them.
She seems like that one hippy chick every guy dates exactly once to see what it’s like. Sure the open sexuality is fun but sooner or later she starts trying to steal your credit card to buy weed and invites her weird lesbian friend to, like, everything and finally you don’t break up, she goes to burning man and then decides to move in with her friend Ron and never picks up her stuff from your apartment. You spend the next six years trying to figure out what you’re gonna do with an incense holder shaped like a toadstool.
You say this like it’s a bad thing?
Not any worse than the tv actors with the “I don’t even own a tv” ethos.
Here’s what I care about.
Is she at least a little hot?… Yes. She’s quite cute.
Is she any good at her job?… What little I’ve seen is decent.
Does her shtick have any direct impact on my life?… none at all.
Congratulations, Shaileen, you have passed the test. Shine on you crazy diamond.
Oh, she is so full of fucking shit. As someone who’s actually had to sleep outside, it annoys me to no end that these hipsters think it’s “cool”. It isn’t. IT FUCKING SUCKS. (See Kenny’s speech in SP explaining dying) What you like to do is go camping, not be homeless. Fuck, now I’m mad at the computer.
Also, she’s so in tune with nature and humanity that she has a cell phone and computer almost undoubtedly made by some Asian kid with a gun pointed at their head.
I liked her, but that comment she made about feminism recently made her look like a big ol’ dummy, and I don’t think I’ve seen any evidence to the contrary. This “free spirit” stuff isn’t as charming when the person doing it is an idiot.
When I was 22 and living on a friend’s couch it was considered being a bum.
Those things she talks about don’t make her insufferable, it’s the fact that she has to talk about her “alternative” lifestyle on seemingly every single talk show that she appears on is what makes her insufferable. I’ve heard of several celebrities who lived a similar lifestyle but they don’t throw it in people’s faces every time they get on an interview couch.
I ran into a fine example of this tonight. Different circumstances obviously but same thing. Guy I work with, whom I don’t even really care for, starts to tell me out of the blue, while its kinda busy mind you, about all the diet and workout pills or whatever that he just bought and how he’s gonna drop 30 lbs blah blah blah. I don’t care. And if you are going to do it, do it. Don’t talk about how you are going to. The more people you tell about something like that, the more people to see you fail. But if no one knows you’re doing it and it works out for the best, awesome! But if you bomb it, then oh well at least you didn’t tell a bunch of people you were going to do something and then suck at it instead.