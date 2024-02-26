Directly on the heels of his controversial Saturday Night Live monologue where he used the words “retarded” and “gay” to a crowd (and one particular guitar player) who was not feeling his act, Netflix has announced that it’s picked up two new projects from comedian Shane Gillis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gillis will star in a new scripted series called Tires and also deliver another stand-up special for Netflix:

The streamer has ordered six episodes of Tires, which is based on a pilot concept Gillis had previously posted on YouTube. The setup: “Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis).” Gillis serves as an executive producer, a writer and co-creator of the show, which will premiere on Netflix on May 23. Tires also stars Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox and Stavros Halkias and has guest appearances by Andrew Schulz.

Netflix re-upping its investment in Gillis arrives as the comedian has faced increased scrutiny thanks to his recent SNL hosting gig. Gillis was infamously fired from the show shortly after being announced as a cast member thanks to the unearthing of racist and homophobic jokes.

His return as an SNL host caught many by surprise, especially considering his podcast has been a hotbed of conspiracy theories including denial of the Holocaust and the Sandy Hook shooting.

