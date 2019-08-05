Working Title

A year and a half after Shaun of the Dead co-stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost announced that they were working on a new horror-comedy television series, their new project has been picked up by Amazon. Titled Truth Seekers, the new show from the collaborators’ new production company, Stolen Picture.

According to Variety, here’s what will happen:

[Frost and Pegg play a] duo who team up to uncover and film paranormal sightings across the U.K. in the series. They stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals using an array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos and share their adventures on an online channel. Their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, terrifying, and even deadly as the pair begin to uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the entire human race.

Frost and Pegg’s characters, who make up Truth Seekers‘ homegrown version of Special Agents Mulder and Scully on The X-Files, are named Gus and Dave. Aside from their names and the nature of their increasingly dangerous paranormal hobby, however, little else is known about the show’s plot details. Nor, for that matter, did Amazon have anything to say about when Truth Seekers would premiere.

In a statement, Pegg said, “Nick and I are delighted that Truth Seekers has found a home with Amazon Prime Video. We’re looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special.” Frost added, “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance.”

(Via Variety)