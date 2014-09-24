Skankenstein Lives! Ten Things We Learned From Last Night’s Senseless Episode Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

When you got a character like Jax in Sons of Anarchy who is as unhinged as he is right now, it creates a kind of shortcut for the writers. Jax Teller is so consumed by revenge that he isn’t making any damn sense anymore, so the writers do not have to abide by the laws of logic and consistency. They can do whatever the hell they want, because Jax gives no more f**ks. It certainly makes for a lot of bloodshed, but it’s not doing much for the final season of Sons of Anarchy, so far.
Let’s take a look at what we learned from “Playing with Monsters,” last night’s episode of Sons of Anarchy.
1. It’s gonna be a black day — Jax probably shouldn’t have made the 12 Inches a Slave porn parody joke, because August Marks isn’t in the goddamn mood for jokes. The episode opens with August telling Jax to watch his ass or August will have to burn a bitch alive. Jax is unhinged this season, and does not take kindly to threats. So what does he do? Well, it’s kind of confusing, in that nothing really makes logical sense this season (because, again, Jax is clearly not thinking logically), but essentially Jax is using the Niners to overthrow their leader, August Marks. To do so, Jax has to kill off a Niner splinter group, which brings Nero, the Byz Lats, and the Mayans into the fray. Jax is also using the Grim Bastards to sh*t-disturb the partnership between Lin and August Marks, because why not? Theo Huxtable needed something to do.
The details really aren’t that important (again, because they make no logical sense). You really only need to know that there’s a gang war, and that all the ethnicities are all killing each other now, and Jax is just sitting back and watching the world burn. Meanwhile, Nero — who went full Scarface last night — has a taste for killing again, and it taste good.
2. Juice is a dead man — How long are we going to have to watch this guy whip in the wind? He’s a dead man walking, and at this point, he’s just taking up space and polluting our television screens with his terrible attempt at a beard. Give it up, Juice. Listen to Chibs. Stick the gun in your mouth, so Sutter can excise Juice’s ridiculous diversionary side plot. Seriously, though, that is the saddest excuse for a depression beard I’ve ever seen.
3. Chibs Is Thinking With His Dick — Sheriff Jarry (Annabeth Gish) sure looked nice in her civilian clothes, didn’t she, Chibs? You got the hots for her, don’t you, Chibs? YOU’RE GETTING SET UP, DUMBASS. I have a feeling that Sheriff Jarry may end up being the smartest sheriff Charming has seen yet, and that she’s playing Chibs and maybe even Unser, and that she’s going to take her bribe money, she’s going to bang Chibs, and then she’s going to shove a boot up SAMCRO’s ass. This right here is Chibs’ “I’m so f**ked” face.
4. “It all happened the way it was supposed to happen — I don’t remember anyone confiding in the f***ing birds in Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Is that where we are now? Is Sutter using the birds as a device to allow Gemma to try and rationalize the death of Tara AND THIS ENTIRE GANG WAR? Gemma sticks a fork in the back of Tara’s head, and at least 100 people are going to end up dead. Gemma best watch herself, though. Those birds are gonna talk! They’re going to rat her out! On the other hand, it’s better than confiding in Unser. That man has never held on to a secret longer than an episode.
5. Brooke Ain’t Legal — I believe we know from last season that Brooke is 15 years old, which means that Ratboy is banging a minor, which I’m sure tops the list of the crimes committed by SAMCRO. The actress who plays Brooke, Hayley McFarland, is 23, however, so you pervs are off the hook. Where is this subplot going, anyway? Is it designed simply to give Ratboy something to do this season? Fair enough.
6. Never trust a woman with pineapple upside-down cake — Dude, Ken. Or whatever your name is. When a woman you have punched comes to your house and offers you pineapple upside-down cake as a way to apologize for you beating her, YOU DO NOT LET HER IN. Has the world gone mad? WHO IS THAT DUMB? That said, Ken deserved every kick in the face that Jax gave him.
7.Hung Jury — When Jax eventually kills Jury because Jury tries to kill Jax because Jury knows that Jax took out Gibby, who was probably Jury’s illegitimate son, I hope that Jax uses a rope, because that Hung Jury pun is just sitting in Sutter’s hip pocket. “Take care, Bobb, and give my best to Jax,” was probably code for Jury and Indian Hills going on a rampage. My bet is that he targets the clubhouse and ends up killing someone like Chucky. Or Abel. God, please let it be Abel.
8. Abel (Ryder and Evan Lando) is vying with Harrison on Dexter (Jadon Wells) as the generation’s worst child actor. I feel the the director’s cues to the kid are, “OK. For this next scene, make your face GO COMPLETELY BLANK … and action!” I’d like to see Abel on a treadmill so we can properly compare him with Harrison. Also, maybe keep the kid out of the whore house, BY THE WAY. On the other hand, maybe Abel wanted to see the Jenna Jameson cameo, too.
9. Slow It Down, Bro — My favorite scene of the entire episode last night was when Bobby walked up to Jax and just said, “You want to slow it down. It’s OK if you want to slow it down,” and Jax was like, “No bro. I’m OK,” and Bobby just kind of shrugged his shoulders and thought, “Well all right, I guess. Let’s get back out there and continue indiscriminately killing people!”
It’s the only time that anyone in SAMCRO has thought for a second to put the brakes on, and Jax/Kurt Sutter just shakes his head, like, “It’s all good, man. This will all make sense in post” (no, it won’t).
Did anyone else get a sense, after Bobby told him it was OK to slow it down, that Jax’s face said something like, “Slow it down? ARE YOU UNDERMINING MY AUTHORITY? You have just been added to my sh*t list.”
10. Kurt Sutter is a Goddamn Tease — WTF, dude? YOU GOT OUR HOPES UP AND DASHED THEM. Don’t be a troll, bro.
Dustin, Chibs was doing what Jax told him to with the sherrif. I felt Jax made a huge jump from her talking to them to being like “Bro bring her a fat stack of cash”
FYI @sutterink I dont love any of these people and im beginning tolike thm a little less every week.
1) I am so confused by the goings on of the last episode, but Sutter is usually great at confusing the hell out of viewers and then smacking us in the face with the end result. What I do think is going to happen is Nero is going to die, and Gemma will be responsible for his death (not that she hasn’t been the catalyst for just about all of them, in one way or another anyway….) But, he pretty much called it himself after making a comment to her about what tends to happen to her husbands. I’m thinking that Juice ends up going to Nero in some way and spilling what he knows to him about Tara. At this point, Nero already knows Gemma is responsible for JT’s death, and now he will know about Tara. All this info makes Nero very dangerous to Gemma’s “truth”. She could end up putting something into play that causes a showdown between Jax and Nero that ends in both of them dead and Gemma alive, but alone……her biggest fear. Of course she seems to be on the verge of a total break down at this point anyway.
2) I am really disappointed though in the direction that the character of Bobby has taken. Although not a major character, necessarily, he seemed to play a pretty important role in the direction of the club, and is the last of the First Nine in Redwood. Now he just kind of nods a lot and makes or answers phone calls. He was the last bit of conscience that Jax had after Opie and Tara were gone and he has essentially faded to a (way) background character. Is this a just a convenient way to push the last of Jax’s conscience aside or a plot point that will sneak up on us when we least expect it…..
3) What is with the heartlessness of the club towards Juice, especially from Chibs? Does he so easily forget that he was working with the ATF at one point himself. He may not have completely turned, but he was feeding Stahl information on the safe house and Cameron Haynes. The only reason it did not go farther is because the club bailed him out with one of their brilliant plans. I get Juice told Nero about Darvany, but he was in the midst of OD’ing and Nero seemed to forgive. They don’t even know what Juice knows about Tara so it really seems like a dead horse at this point. And Chins is so being played by the Jarry…….
And finally…… Sutter really needs to explain the homeless woman, damn it!!!, :)
Dude bobby is not first nine
Is that look that Jax gave Bobby of the same kind that Chibs gave the Irish? Oh noo! This can only mean Jax is also working a deal with the Irish once he destroys the club and Charming. Chibs will be his right hand and they will escape together.
This episode was hilarious, punctuated along the way by some incredible ridiculous one-liners. It was shot and blocked like a play and looked a lot different than most other SOAs.
They should have titled this episode “Dig In.” I swear they used that phrase like 500 goddamn times.
Any change Juice ends up heading to Jury and ends up spilling the beans? I can’t remember if Juice has any relationship with him whatsoever, but at least that would tie up a few loose threads.
Pretty sure the “someone you love” thing was Sutter’s misguided attempt at a joke since Brooke said she loved her dad about 12 times in the episode. Kind of like The Leftovers tweeting out to “Gather your Loved Ones” for the finale, except not nearly as clever.
Here’s what you need to know about SOA. For the recap after the season premire there were well over 100 comments by this time after thepost went up. For th second week still arond 70-80 if memory serves
This week the post has been up pretty much all day and the count is 26.
This recap sucked. Uproxx has definitely gone downhill, I’ve been hanging around hoping that returning fav shows of mine would rejuvenate my interest. Fingers crossed that Danger saves me w the final season of Justified, I have officially been Rowles’d.
@Jtpearl I didn’t mean that the value of the show was linked to the number of the comments. You and miamidiesel raise fair points about the number of comments being reduced by the quality of the writing, (although in fairness this week’s recap seems surprisingly not terrible), but I was trying, and failing apparently to get at the possibility that large numbers of people tune into this series for main events like the season premier and finale and ignore everything in between.
The value of the show, to me, is beyond mindless entertainment and then making fun of it the next day. Your mileage may vary and that’s cool bro.
/flares nostrils
//bro walks out
Yeah, decide the value of a show based on the amount of comments on an article written by a hack.
And season finale last year had almost 400 comments, with the season generally getting over 200 comments on each recap. Though I can’t tell if that’s an indictment of the quality of the show or if people have moved on because they’re not fans of how uproxx has changed over the last few months (and/or getting Rowles’d).
It’s not that things aren’t logical, in fact Jax’s actions are very logical. Marks suspects Jax, and basically flat out tells Jax he knows what Jax is doing. Since Lin’s already suspicious of Jax, and would probably take a crackhead’s (sup Jenna) word over Jax. Therefore, Marks has to go, so the Niners have to be flipped. He also has a way to feed the Mayans now, since they think black’s coming for them too.
Really the only problem is Jax thinks everyone else is dumber than they really are. Lin and Marks and Nero all suspect Jax; by all rights they should be able to come together and realize this. Still, as much as I’d like to think they aren’t, it still seems like they’re falling for it. Maybe that’s why I expect something great out of Jury and the sheriff. The two of them are the only ones the Sons’ aren’t counting on. They’re completely blind to them. Jury seems like a smart man, and he’s holding the aces, so hopefully he does something smarter than just “charge the clubhouse.” And the sheriff? I really really want to believe she’s not just going to want to hope into the bed with the Sons cause she’s got a thing for bad men, that she’s actually smarter than Jax would believe. Jury I’m betting does something smart, the sheriff is still 50/50 at this point.
@irishda well said.. N I have a good feeling about the sheriff too. She’s definitely not on the take for real, Unser’s warning to her about Jax was too great n you could tell she processed that w seriousness. It’s clear to her that going toe to toe w Jax as big-dick lawman doesn’t work out too often (shoutout to Hale n Eli!), so I agree that she’s taking the angle that puts her in the club’s blind spot. I’d be very disappointed if she wound up developing feelings while undercover or something, but after seeing his face there’s a very real chance that she tricks Chibs into pillow talk or something, he’s her access.
Also, August Marks is the real effin deal. Love the character
You want illogical? How about Gemma not taking the love birds with her because her African Crows, (das RAYCESS!), would tear them apart?
KEEP THEM IN SEPARATE CAGES IN DIFFERENT ROOMS STUPID!!!!!
I was really annoyed that Jury’s relationship to the dead henchman wasn’t revealed last night. The way that Jury was looking at the dog tags while talking to Bobby, and knowing Sutter, I’m still not ready to rule out gay lover.
Also, I hope the new sheriff isn’t just another gray character that’s looking to make some cash and possibly bang Chibs (although after her run of random sex scenes on The Bridge, I have a feeling Annabeth Gish will be padding that part of her CV further on SoA), but I wouldn’t put it past Sutter to write the new lady sheriff as a one-note character with a thing for “bad boys” that wants to get in bed (literally and figuratively) with the Sons. By the way, what happened to Chibs’ wife and daughter? Shouldn’t he have been able to reunite with them peacefully after O’Phelan’s death? Or is that just another thing (along with all of the characters we met in Ireland in season 3 and Gemma’s dad) that’s going to fall off the table and be forgotten as SoA careens towards its end game?
I really hope that both Jury and Sheriff Jarry are playing SAMCRO right now and have a long con in effect that will destroy the club (because apparently every other gang on this show is completely moronic and ready to believe whatever Jax says). Because even if they’re supposed to be the protagonists of the series, it’s just about goddamn impossible to root for anything good to happen to SAMCRO right now. At this point the number of people they’ve killed this season (and that too needlessly) rivals a Central American death squad.
I do think that Jarry is playing SAMCRO as well as Unser and setting them all up to be taken down and have it stick. Then again, bent cops seems to be common theme throughout the run of the series….
I’m surprised that Jarry didn’t say anything about Abel being at Diosa; maybe that too is part of the plan to take the club down. Is the local Dept. of Family and Children’s services as inept as the rest of the government agencies in the county? Chibs is definitely going to be sticking his claymore into her at some point.
The porn shoot scene was the light-hearted moment for the episode. Just look at the deranged smiles on the faces of the boys while watching it, especially Tig…..
Juice looks like a 15 year kid trying to grow his first mustache.
I get the feeling that like so many of SAMCRO’s previous plans, this one will blow up in their face spectacularly. Marks isn’t the type to plant a bomb to get his revenge like the Irish; he makes Pope look like well, the Pope……
@Unfuckwithable My theory is that Unser is going to connect Juice to the crime scene somehow, tell Gemma and then Gemma will oust him to Jax or kill him herself.
Lol I really do not like that there is absolutely no subtlety to how they are going about this downfall. By the end there isn’t going to be a single, extremely violent, and much larger than SAMCRO criminal organization that is NOT going to want to wipe every member off the face of the Earth. Jax was never ever promoted as being stupid and he is being extremely stupid in every decision made.
I get I’m probably the only Juice fan, but even so, does it seem like what he did wasn’t all that bad or deserving of all the club hatred? Esp since they’re (kinda) cool with Nero now?
I’m with you. I guess I got a bit lost in the Juice hatred in that he made amends and came back and the only reason it seems like he is on the outs is that the DA told Teller not to trust Juice.
Ten Things I Thought Last Night:
1. I apparently don’t recognize Jenna Jameson as well as I thought I did.
2. When your wife walks into the room in the middle of the first scene of Red Woody’s production of Skankenstein you have some explaining to do
3. How have ‘Skanenstein’ and ’12 Inches A Slave’ not already been made?
4. Who is Winter Zoli banging that she gets to keep appearing on the show in 3 minute intervals?
5. Why the Christ would any gang agree to go along with any SAMCRO plan, including other SOA charters? When has one of their plans not resulted in mass murders, usually of their allies?
6. Speaking of which, wasn’t it just a few months ago in SOA time that August Marks cut up a One-Niner while he was still alive becaus the One-Niner had violated a no-retaliation order? So why woud Tyler suddenly be so anxious to piss Mark off by doing the exact same thing with a red-neck motorcycle gang with a history of fucking things up?
7. Is Henry Lin really dumb enough to believe that Marks would attack the Happy Hand Job Massage Parlor and announce his name?
8. Gemma is talking to the crows as though they were Tara, so we’re moving from Hamlet to a crossover of The Raven and The Tell-Tale Heart, which is probably not good new.
9. Chibs is not working with the Irish, but he is gonna hump Gish.
10. Wendy’s gonna live because they’re starting to let her be attractive.
@Baked Potter I’m hoping that the Original Nine prequel takes place in Wichita. Maybe.
I could’ve forgiven some of the flaws in this episode if Sutter had managed to get a cameo from Chasey Lain to go along with (or instead of) Jenna Jameson and Puma Swede. Instead, I, like you, am kind of stunned at my own inability to recognize Jenna Jameson.
Do you think these or do you think you think these?
1. me neither
2. hah yea
3. they probably have been I would guess
4. Kurt Sutter. MAYBE
5. The dumbest part about all this so far besides all the dumb decisions Jax himself is making. What if the one 9er dude just decided to tell Marks whats going on? lol Jax just comes straight out to this guy like, YEA we gon fuck Marks up when we are not even CLOSE to as powerful, you want in? Fuck yea I want in.
6. They wouldn’t I would guess. Some criminals are pretty dumb tho so I guess chalk it up there. Maybe they are working with the CIA and Danny Trejo.
7. No
8. Gemma is the worst.
9. CHIBS IS DEFINITELY WORKING WITH THE IRISH YOU JUST WAIT.
10. Agreed
Again, the fun is gone.
@begbie3 That’s exactly what is now, a chore. I have to pay the bills, do the dishes, pick upmydry cleaning and finish the SOA series. Each is an obligation but SOA is at least a little mor entertaining if only to bash it later.
I know, right? The humor seems out of place when every other scene is brooding drama and/or a massacre. I turned it off 1/2 way and watched a WWII documentary for lighter entertainment I was so not enjoying the episode. But I went back like a dog to its own vomit and finished it. It’s like a chore now.
Not so sure they aiming for fun in the last season. Tig is still pretty fucking fun tho. And so is Happy in his own deranged way.
Would anyone have a problem with the crow that Gemma keeps as a pet, pecking her eyes out just like what happened to the Asian gal in the movie The Crow???
Chibs has a chubs
Also the Juice “I love you” was fucking painfully cringe worthy.
[sigh] I miss Opie
I thought that too, but she’s never hesitated to fuck someone over before to save her own ass. I mean, it would be MORE in character for her to do so than to not. I guess if she did though, then there would be no mechanism in place for Jax to find out the truth, so gotta leave it out there hanging on a half assed notion that Gemma is capable of feeling gratitude.
Join me, I have officially embraced the nonsense and it feels so good.
As long as people are dropping like flies, zero fucks are given.
It’s really the only option. Jax will murder half of northern California weekly.
@Unfuckwithable cause Juice shot that cop to keep her from getting arrested?
Idk, fuck this show for making me come up with justifications why Juice ain’t dead yet. Justified… now that’s a show!
Does anybody else wonder why Gemma is helping Juice? He is literally the only other person on the planet who KNOWS she killed Tara! She’ll stick a fork in the back of Tara’s head for a myriad of muddled reasons but won’t kill the one person who can torch her in the worst possible way?
And all of these ham-fisted maneuvers Jax is making, manipulating all of these other gangs, why does everybody believe him so readily? Is every criminal on this show brain dead?
Why didn’t Gemma tell the birds “Out, damned spot…out”
…or are they saving that for the dog?
The gang warfare is utterly confusing. Race should help distinguish who’s who, but when everybody is killing everybody, who the hell knows (or cares for that matter).
And Jax is unrecognizable. Now the only thing I am rooting for, is for this show to end.
As far as what happens next, I’d say the Jury is out.
/stares longingly at shotgun.
I think they should just kill Gemma, seriously, she is the worst thing, and call it good for the series. This season has just been nonsense so far.