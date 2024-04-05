When can we expect the rest of season two of Smiling Friends? Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date, plot details, and whether a trailer has been released.

April Fool’s Day is typically one of the worst days of the year (it’s tough enough to know what’s real and what’s fake online, and now we have to deal with this ?), but not in 2024. Adult Swim made April 1st slightly less terrible than usual by airing puppet versions of three episodes from season one of the delightful animated series Smiling Friends , as well as the season two premiere.

Plot

Smiling Friends follows the employees, including Pim (voiced by co-creator Michael Cusack) and Charlie (co-creator Zach Hadel), of a company who try to help people find happiness in their lives. In season two, Pim and Charlie, as well as Zongo, Allan, and Glep “continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it’s a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States,” according to Adult Swim’s official synopsis. In a statement, Cusack and Hadel wrote that season two is “GOING TO BE SOOOOO COOL AND FUN AND HOPE YOU WATCH!!!!!!!”

You can catch up on season one on Max or Adult Swim’s website.

Cast

In a very Venture Bros. move, most of the characters on Smiling Friends are voiced by the creators, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel (they’re credited on the wiki for a combined 33 characters). But there have been a few guest stars, including the late Gilbert Gottfried as God, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, and David Firth, who made the “Salad Fingers” web series. This takes me back.