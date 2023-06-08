The Venture Bros. — which has been called the best superhero television show of all-time (by me just now) — was notorious for its long breaks between seasons. Fans of the Adult Swim series were accustomed to waiting two or three years between new episodes, with only specials to tide them over. Sadly, The Venture Bros. was canceled in 2020, but it’s being brought back one last in the original movie, The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

You can watch the trailer above.

The whole gang is here: Dr. Venture, Brock, Hank and Dean, the Monarch, Dr. Mrs. the Monarch, Billy Quizboy, my good friend H.E.L.P.eR, and 700 other characters with names I don’t remember because this show has a deep, dense lore. Forget a post-credits scene. I need a pre-movie recap. Here’s more:

The Venture Bros. are back in an all-new original movie picking up right after the events from the shocking season 7 finale! Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (you have to say the full title every time) will be available to purchase digitally on July 21st, followed by a Blu-ray release on July 25th. Venture Bros.: The Complete Series is also coming out on digital and DVD on June 13th. Purchase it here.