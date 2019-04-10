Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

SNL has had some big-time musical guests this season, including Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, and Greta Van Fleet. But none of them inspired a week-long campout outside 30 Rockefeller Episode. In anticipation of this weekend’s episode with host Emma Stone, fans of the K-pop group BTS have been sleeping outside the building where SNL films in an attempt for standby tickets.

BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world. The seven-piece boy band has a pair of number-one albums in the United States (the only Korean group to have one, let alone two), a sold-out worldwide tour, and billions of streams online, and the ARMY has arrived in New York City, cold weather be dammed.

“Heard one girl say she’s leaving because the nights too cold. Forgot to make a sign so about three people every hour asking what we’re waiting for. Multiple trucks honking random throughout the night,” Twitter user @lilleshuynh wrote. “Line reached a point around 9 p.m. Tuesday night where it had to be split in two because of the parking garage.” She estimated that as of Wednesday afternoon, there are 60 people in line. (The line started forming on Monday.)

The standby line for SNL for Saturday @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/OzpExDkGj5 — Ria 🌿⚪ (@__gaciria) April 9, 2019

THE LINE FOR SNL IS FORMING AND BTS ISNT EVEN IN THE DAMN COUNTRY YET EYE- #BTSxSNL pic.twitter.com/kcEwf9ZMlp — 💞𝓛𝓾𝓬𝔂🌟ルシ💞 (@Hopies_Star) April 8, 2019

d-didn’t the SNL security say… the line started …. Wednesday even THATS excessive but oh my god pic.twitter.com/8YiDAasi94 — kim (@JIMINSDESlRE) April 9, 2019