In some ways, things aren’t terrible right now. Voters largely rejected the GOP’s threatened “red wave,” and definitely poo-pooed all those wacko MAGA candidates. Donald Trump isn’t doing well, which is good for everybody. But there still remains untold creative headaches, not the least being Elon Musk expanding his empire to Twitter. Or there’s the fall of Kanye West. In the Cold Open to their latest episode, the cast of SNL showed how to get through the holidays by temporarily blocking out the bad stuff.

The sketch began with Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson attending a fancy holiday party, where they quickly agreed to spend the season pretending all the annoying woes of the world didn’t exist. They soon launched into song, singing a Christmas song with some very pointed lyrics.

“Elon, why does he own all the stuff? Why does he have to run Tesla and Twitter? Was outer space not enough?” sang Strong.

Added Yang: “And Hitler? When did Hitler come back? We basically all agreed years ago, Hitler should never come back.”

“And why are his new fans Black?” lamented Thompson.

But with the chorus, they decided how to deal with it: “Let’s block it all out for Christmas!“

“My mental health hasn’t been great,” Yang sang. “I wake up at noon and the sun is somehow setting then I fall back asleep around eight. But I can live in a delusional state.”

“It’s Christmas,” sang Strong. “And all of my stress fades away. All the problems and issues and crying and tissues can wait until Jan — you — ware — ay.”

Anyway, sounds about right. You can watch the sketch in the video above.