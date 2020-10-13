The ‘SNL’ You Remember Isn’t Coming Back Anytime Soon

On this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live, hosted by Bill Burr, there were a grand total of three actually live sketches that weren’t the cold open, the monologue, or “Weekend Update.” And this has become more and more the norm. I went back to the early part of the 2010s, which had its own fair share of pre-recorded sketches, and the number of live sketches that weren’t the cold open, monologue or “Weekend Update” was around five. Now this may not seem like that big of a difference, but over the course of 21 shows a year, that’s a difference of roughly 40 live sketches that are now just gone.

If you are on social media at all while Saturday Night Live airs, a constant recent complaint is the actual cast of the show seems to have been diminished in favor of famous guest stars. This is a valid observation, because it’s absolutely true. And there’s no bigger sign of this than SNL hiring Jim Carrey, for some reason, to play Joe Biden. I’d maybe understand this a little more if Carrey’s Biden was just so out of this world that society would collapse if we were denied to see it, but in the end his whole impression seems to be that Biden wears aviator sunglasses and uses finger guns. Look, I’ve never run a hugely successful television show for 45 years, but I tend to think that other people could have pulled that off. If Biden wins — and right now the polls tell us, at the very least, there’s a better chance of that happening than not — does Carrey stay on like Alec Baldwin did? (To be fair, if Biden becomes president, I suspect the number of sketches featuring the president will decrease dramatically.)

But here’s the thing: This is the show now. Over the last couple years, Lorne Michaels made a decision to slowly, but somewhat drastically, change the concept of how Saturday Night Live works. The lore of SNL says it’s always been the same, but that’s not really the case. It’s changed before. It’s just been a while so this shift seems a little more dramatic. Look, this past weekend’s show was highly entertaining. It’s just a different kind of show. It’s now more of a true variety show (which is kind of ironic because Michaels, in the past, has shown disdain for that kind of format), with the cast there to kind of support the famous guest stars. I’m not here to say this is better or worse, just that this is the way it is and it’s time to get used to it.

It’s interesting to look back at how SNL handled presidential elections in the past versus now, because it’s a big signal of where the mindset of the show now rests.

Back in its inaugural season, Chevy Chase became a star playing a bumbling, accident-prone Gerald Ford. (It’s pretty hilarious that Chase’s whole Ford costume consisted of just Chase saying, “I’m Gerald Ford.”) But from that point on, the role of the president, if done well, was a star-making vehicle. And that role was always played by a cast member. And sometimes too well, like the problems SNL had with George W. Bush after Will Ferrell left the show in 2002. People forget that Ferrell left the show just over a year into Bush’s presidency. That left seven years of awkward tryouts. (Perhaps this sticks in Michaels’ head? That maybe it’s better to just bring in a ringer than go through that again.)

But by 2016, after another awkward tryout phase of Trump – you may remember when a huge announcement was made that Taran Killam won the role? Then Killam had to do his impression with the real Donald Trump, which immediately defanged the whole thing and he was replaced shortly after – Alec Baldwin was eventually put in the role for good and now we’ve had four years of that. (Remember when it used to be a treat when Baldwin showed up on SNL?) But at least in 2016 Kate McKinnon, an actual cast member, played Hillary Clinton. But then Larry David was hired to portray Bernie Sanders, which was such a hit and got so much attention that Michaels made the decision to make this a permanent feature.

Then came Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller. Then Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen. I can’t even say that I blame Michaels. It does get attention. And I’m sure Michaels, at this point in his life, is more concerned with the here and now of SNL than the long run. And, yes, having established famous people play the most prominent roles on SNL undercuts the long run, but it’s great for right now. It would be like if SNL had hired Nick Nolte to play Bush in 2000. I bet at the time that would have gotten a lot of attention. But now, maybe Ferrell doesn’t become quite the star he became without his signature role? And we look back asking, “Why did they hire Nick Nolte?”

In the 2009-2010 season of Saturday Night Live, there were eight repertory cast members and four featured players. This was still a format when the show could make a person a star because there was an actual chance with a cast that size to have an impact. (Though, yes, without a doubt, the diversity of those casts should have been better.) At that time, the longest-serving cast member was Seth Myers, who at that point had been on the show for nine seasons. Today, there are 15 (!!) repertory cast members and 5 featured players, for a grand total of 20 (!!!) cast members all fighting to be in those three live sketches I mentioned previously. The longest-serving cast member is Kenan Thompson, who has been on the show for 18 seasons. Thompson, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney have all been on the show for eight seasons or longer. People don’t leave SNL like they used to. (Though, if not for the pandemic, I am under the impression McKinnon would have had her last show this past May.) A whole piece could be written just about that, but in this era movie studios don’t really make comedies anymore. People used to leave to take their chances on the big screen, to be the next big comedy star like Chevy, Eddie, Ferrell or Wiig. Those opportunities just aren’t there anymore. Even Kristin Wiig, probably the last SNL cast member to have huge success in films, has now transitioned to playing a superhero villain. And on top of all that, those 20 cast members have to fight for screentime against Alec Baldwin, Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph, and Harry Styles and whoever is hosting that week. Imagine being Andrew Dismukes. (If you don’t know, after being a writer on the show, he’s now a cast member.) Imagine just joining the show, knowing you have a limited time to make any kind of impact, and competing against all that.