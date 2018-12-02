‘SNL’ Imagines Amazing Netflix Reboots For ‘Family Matters’ And ‘The Crown’

12.02.18 1 hour ago

Claire Foy hosted Saturday Night Live on December 1st. The star of Netflix’s The Crown got to show off her range as she played a teenage queen in Netflix’s new fake show, Saved By The Crown. And that was just one of Netflix’s tremendous new fake shows in this sketch where Netflix takes over your life by making so much content that you will never have to do anything but watch Netflix ever again. And that’s not too far from the truth.

Netflix is currently looking all over the world for content. Via Variety:

Netflix plans to order original series from Africa next year, on top of the shows it’s already producing in Europe, Asia and Latin America, said Erik Barmack, the streaming giant’s vice president of international originals.

Back to SNL, where an incredible reboot of Family Matters stole the sketch. Officer Winslow, a gritty reboot with a hard-drinking Carl Winslow would be a must-watch. What are Reginald VelJohnson and Jaleel White doing these days anyway? If YouTube can get the cast of Karate Kid back together then Netflix should be able to make Family Matters work again. Heck, they already brought back Full House. Why not recreate the entire TGIF lineup?

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSFamily Matterssaturday night liveSNLThe Crown

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP