Claire Foy hosted Saturday Night Live on December 1st. The star of Netflix’s The Crown got to show off her range as she played a teenage queen in Netflix’s new fake show, Saved By The Crown. And that was just one of Netflix’s tremendous new fake shows in this sketch where Netflix takes over your life by making so much content that you will never have to do anything but watch Netflix ever again. And that’s not too far from the truth.

Netflix is currently looking all over the world for content. Via Variety:

Netflix plans to order original series from Africa next year, on top of the shows it’s already producing in Europe, Asia and Latin America, said Erik Barmack, the streaming giant’s vice president of international originals.

Back to SNL, where an incredible reboot of Family Matters stole the sketch. Officer Winslow, a gritty reboot with a hard-drinking Carl Winslow would be a must-watch. What are Reginald VelJohnson and Jaleel White doing these days anyway? If YouTube can get the cast of Karate Kid back together then Netflix should be able to make Family Matters work again. Heck, they already brought back Full House. Why not recreate the entire TGIF lineup?