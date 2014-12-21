‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Amy Adams And One Direction

Monologue
In a season 13 episode of The Simpsons, Bart asks Comic Book Guy if Stan Lee came back to the Android’s Dungeon. The Notorious CBG responds, “Stan Lee never left. And I’m starting to think that his mind is no longer in mint condition.” That’s how I feel about Kristen Wiig and SNL. She’s still got all her marbles, but which Studio 8H broom closest is Lorne keeping her locked in? Wiig has stellar chemistry with Amy Adams, but so does everyone with the Enchanted star — she’s a walking smile, one of the most charming, likable celebrities out there. We’ll never fully appreciate Wiig’s tenure on SNL if she doesn’t go away for awhile.
Asian American Doll
There’s been a noticeable increase in sketches this season about political correctness and the public reaction to gender and race issues. I’m thinking back to “The Dudleys,” and now “Asian American Doll,” the holiday season’s most focus-grouped toy. She may not be any fun to play with, but hey, at least she’s not a Native American named Flying Eagle.
Girlfriends Talk Show
Obviously One Direction was going to appear in a sketch, because teens run the Internet, so I’m glad it was “Girlfriends Talk Show.” It’s not a favorite, even if it’s fun watching Cecily Strong go from a bespectacled NPR announcer to a horny teen who’s dated every member of 1D, a.k.a. That Boy Band Where Every Member Is the One with the Hair. Also, this isn’t the first time Amy Adams has played an eternally perky cheerleader: she was in Drop Dead Gorgeous.
Kristen Wiig is very clearly the person who graduated high school last year but keeps showing up every couple weeks because she just happened to be in town.
And musical monologues are trash.
And who was it that posted the piece about Garth and Kat being top 5 Weekend Update correspondents?
Kristen Wiig is the 22 year old that still goes to high school parties because she never got in to college. And not in a cool ass Wooderson way.
The AV Club pointed out something I noticed: Harry Styles seemed to love him some Leslie Jones during the good nights. It might lead to a real life version of the Jones/Martin Freeman wedding sketch from last week.
“In our Christmas sweatpants!”
The funniest line of the night was the golfer rap song appearing on “Now That’s What Jost Calls Music!” Jokes like that and establishing a “conflicted” relationship between Jost and Che are where they need to be, and what’ll put these two on the map as far as being worth our time.
That’s why i like Weekend Update more now because they seem to have found their niche, be independent and good things will happen.
Good insight there. Looking back one of the big issues with WE with Jost and Che is that it’s like they are each doing Update indipendent of one another. They are sitting right next to each other but it’s like they are just edited together. It’s not that they don’t have any chemistry because that would mean they talked to each other.
I laughter when they waved Fidel’s hand around in the Cuba sketch. Did Kate really cuss in the kitty sketch?
I can’t wait for tomorrow’s “You’ll NEVER believe what sketch they cut from SNL.” Let’s see, that would make a total of four posts from one program?
The Asian American Girl sketch was great. The rest of the show sucked. The Garth and Kat sketch was promptly FF thru courtesy of the DVR. That was painful to watch. Random Mike Myers? And the singing sisters skit was godawful.
SNL is still funny.!!!!
I’ve miss quite a few SNL episodes this season. Last night’s episode reminded me of why I’ve become so indifferent to the show. Aside from the Asian-American doll toy commercial, it just wasn’t funny. Which was disappointing because I remember a time when SNL hyped their Christmas shows to be one of their better episodes of the season.
Godammit Jost is creepy.
Methane-breathing ginger alien cat FTW.
“Why won’t you say you love me?”
“I wrote it down.”
Priceless. They are both dreamy.
That’s ALL you could write about the Asian American Doll sketch? No editorial commentary whatsoever? C’mon man. That sketch was easily the funniest of this whole season, if not the past 3 seasons. I laughed through 90% of the punch lines and had to re-watch it a few times.
I was pretty lukewarm to the Asian American Doll sketch, much closer to “should have been cut” than “funniest of the season.”
Agreed. I think most of the live sketches are garbage…but that one and the Serial parody was some of the funniest shit I’ve seen in a long time.