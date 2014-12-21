‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Amy Adams And One Direction

Monologue

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In a season 13 episode of The Simpsons, Bart asks Comic Book Guy if Stan Lee came back to the Android’s Dungeon. The Notorious CBG responds, “Stan Lee never left. And I’m starting to think that his mind is no longer in mint condition.” That’s how I feel about Kristen Wiig and SNL. She’s still got all her marbles, but which Studio 8H broom closest is Lorne keeping her locked in? Wiig has stellar chemistry with Amy Adams, but so does everyone with the Enchanted star — she’s a walking smile, one of the most charming, likable celebrities out there. We’ll never fully appreciate Wiig’s tenure on SNL if she doesn’t go away for awhile.

Asian American Doll

There’s been a noticeable increase in sketches this season about political correctness and the public reaction to gender and race issues. I’m thinking back to “The Dudleys,” and now “Asian American Doll,” the holiday season’s most focus-grouped toy. She may not be any fun to play with, but hey, at least she’s not a Native American named Flying Eagle.

Girlfriends Talk Show

Obviously One Direction was going to appear in a sketch, because teens run the Internet, so I’m glad it was “Girlfriends Talk Show.” It’s not a favorite, even if it’s fun watching Cecily Strong go from a bespectacled NPR announcer to a horny teen who’s dated every member of 1D, a.k.a. That Boy Band Where Every Member Is the One with the Hair. Also, this isn’t the first time Amy Adams has played an eternally perky cheerleader: she was in Drop Dead Gorgeous.