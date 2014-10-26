‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Jim Carrey And Iggy Azalea

Cold Open
Reverend Al comes to save the day. A cold open concerning Obama’s Ebola Czar Ron Klain, who has no actual medical training, gets a shot of Sharpton, and goes from bland press conference jokes to “Ebola Caesar” and sewer monsters. A perfectly inoffensive way to start the episode.
Monologue
Then there’s Jim Carrey’s monologue. This seems hard to believe but he’s 52 years old (it’s been 20 years since he became one of the most famous comedians in the world), and while he’s still more energetic than most people half his age, Carrey’s is less able to elevate unworthy material with is manic, fascinating stage presence. Maybe in his In Loving Color days, “Helvis” could have been something (although probably not, considering half the song’s about peanut butter and banana sandwiches), but in 2014, everyone’s waiting for it to be over, including, it looks like, Carrey himself.
Graveyard Song
Well, it’s been about eight hours since this sketch first aired, and I still have “Paul and Phil” stuck in my head. Beside the catchiness of the two ghosts’ theme music, “Graveyard Song” mercifully doesn’t overstay its welcome: it’s here and gone in under four minutes, which is the right amount of time for a one-joke premise. Also helping is Carrey and Taran Killam’s appealing comedic chemistry. You really end up believing one would kill himself after the other chases a butterfly off a cliff.
I don’t know the bit in the Secret Billionaire sketch where Carrey details hiring 250 Dennises and 1 Brian to hang out in an airport hanger is probably the most I’ve last in years. It took a truly sick and genius mind to come up with that.
Would Brian be seen as an outsider? Or would he become their leader?
The mere mention of the premise was funny enough, but him explaining his thought process was incredible
I remember when SNL used to have talented music acts, what happened? That Iggy whatever was a joke. Padded pants and high school talent show worthy. Is she related to one of the decision makers? Horrendous!!!
but really the writers of the sketches weren’t very good
i liked it. i laughed. i don’t understand what some people want from jim, he’s not 30 anymore. and he’s doing very good for his age. i think i’ll never get his dancing like a girl from last night off my head oh god xD the carrey family reunion was like the coolest thing
I am officially out on Che and Jost as hosts. No personality at all. Most bits only work with the back and forth banter (isn’t the basis of character comedy having a straight man and a funny man?) and those two won’t play along.
I never thought the drop off from Seth Meyers would be that big, but boy has it ever.
The writers are really dragging this season down. When even Jim Carrey can’t save stupid sketches there’s gotta be something wrong.
God, let this season be over.
ATTN: Josh Kurp , why did you skip the Secret Billionaire sketch, and all the hilarious Matthew McConThatGay Lincoln commercials? US UPROXXERS DEMAND AN ANSWER!
I thought for sure Paul and Phil were from Pittsburgh… (they’re from Iowa, the Hawkeye state) but basically same deal though, right? Flannel, mullets, accents that sound like a hybrid of Brooklyn/Boston/Canadian accents?
Carey tried, but, this was definitely a mailed in SNL. Stupid Paul and Phil song is stuck in my head.
Iggy Azaela looks like a white girl in black face in white face. It’s so weird.
Also, she is aight.
Other than Drunk Uncle this episode was a total bust for me.
Oh well, next week should be good
Daisy Rose FTW!
Daisy Rose was brilliant. Really great bit by Bayer.
Agreed. I could use some more Vanessa Bayer. Where is Jacob the Bar Mitzvah boy and Miley, ya’ll!? They are pretty cool.
for me the best things of the night in this order 1 Graveyard 2 drunk uncle 3 secret billionaire and 4 costume contest
Pretty sure “In Loving Color” is a totally different type of entertainment.
Holy shit, Iggy Azalea is awful at music in general. She is attractive tho.
I didn’t realize her schtick was so Katy Perry-ish. I thought she was a rapper, not a corny ass pop musician. Guess Uncle Snoop was right.
I challenge the attractive notion. She looks like a failed childs mr potato head experiment. The old school with the real potato.
Iggy was wearing padded hip/ass pants. My wife saw her and said “that ass isn’t natural” looked up her ass on the J-Lo video and “ba-bam” it’s all padding.
She is attractive?
Her ass was the best part of the show.
Right!?! She confuses the penis.
No kyle mooney sketch last night?
Thank God!
I would 100% watch the 250 Dennis experiment, no mention?
Speaking of the billionaire sketch, where is it?
The Secret Billionaire was good one of the two sketches on the night (costum contest was the other) where Carrey brought some energy and didn’t just go through the motions
why not recap the Tom Hanks/Aerosmith episode that aired beforehand?….it was fairly decent
I think it was a riff on Masterpiece Theater?
I rewatched this ep, for some reason the Wayne’s World sketch fell flatter for me. It could be that Wayne and Garth were so much funnier to me back then, and just…aren’t anymore. For me the best bit of that sketch was when the Aerosmith guys read cue-cards and commented on Socialism/Russia. I don’t know what sketches were cut out, but if my memory serves me correctly, they may have been some of the funnier ones from this episode. You can tell there were a lot more from Phil Hartman’s and other’s costumes changes, you caught a glimpse of. And was it just me (again) or was the Hanks and Lovitz on the ship bit just painful and awful? I seem to remember it being funnier before, maybe they tried it again in his next run in the 5-Timers ep, and it worked better then? Also, if anyone’s still here…. I wish I knew what the source show was the inspiration for “Tales of Ribaldry”…. no doubt some british thing on PBS. I’d watch the hell out of it, if it was smutty softcore masquerading as high-society “romping”.
that wayne’s world sketch remains a classic.