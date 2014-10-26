‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Jim Carrey And Iggy Azalea

Cold Open

Reverend Al comes to save the day. A cold open concerning Obama’s Ebola Czar Ron Klain, who has no actual medical training, gets a shot of Sharpton, and goes from bland press conference jokes to “Ebola Caesar” and sewer monsters. A perfectly inoffensive way to start the episode.

Monologue

Then there’s Jim Carrey’s monologue. This seems hard to believe but he’s 52 years old (it’s been 20 years since he became one of the most famous comedians in the world), and while he’s still more energetic than most people half his age, Carrey’s is less able to elevate unworthy material with is manic, fascinating stage presence. Maybe in his In Loving Color days, “Helvis” could have been something (although probably not, considering half the song’s about peanut butter and banana sandwiches), but in 2014, everyone’s waiting for it to be over, including, it looks like, Carrey himself.

Graveyard Song

Well, it’s been about eight hours since this sketch first aired, and I still have “Paul and Phil” stuck in my head. Beside the catchiness of the two ghosts’ theme music, “Graveyard Song” mercifully doesn’t overstay its welcome: it’s here and gone in under four minutes, which is the right amount of time for a one-joke premise. Also helping is Carrey and Taran Killam’s appealing comedic chemistry. You really end up believing one would kill himself after the other chases a butterfly off a cliff.