‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Responded Perfectly To An Idiotic Tweet About His Father’s Death

#Pete Davidson #Twitter #SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.17.14 11 Comments

Virtual Rolodex of useless knowledge What the F*** Facts, which is less “what” and more “da f*ck,” is followed by 4.41 million people, nearly 200 of which think this fact is as CRAZY as “Quizno’s and Sbarro both filed for bankruptcy within the same week earlier this year.”

https://twitter.com/WhatTheFFacts/status/534201829341810688

Seriously, da f*ck? Pete Davidson quickly responded, on his 21st birthday no less.

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534209642092855296

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534210332559159296

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534211250109308928

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534211778071502848

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534212649870188544

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534213247340384256

Pete Davidson is one of the best things to happen to SNL this season, and considering how well he handled this, it seems like he’s smart and funny enough to have a long, successful career. Now make sure to RT THIS POST IF YOU KNOW SOME1 WHO DEAD IN THE HOLOCAUST.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pete Davidson#Twitter#SNL
TAGSPETE DAVIDSONSNLTwitterWHAT THE F*CK FACTS

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP