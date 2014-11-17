‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Responded Perfectly To An Idiotic Tweet About His Father’s Death

Virtual Rolodex of useless knowledge What the F*** Facts, which is less “what” and more “da f*ck,” is followed by 4.41 million people, nearly 200 of which think this fact is as CRAZY as “Quizno’s and Sbarro both filed for bankruptcy within the same week earlier this year.”
https://twitter.com/WhatTheFFacts/status/534201829341810688
Seriously, da f*ck? Pete Davidson quickly responded, on his 21st birthday no less.
https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534209642092855296
https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534210332559159296
https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534211250109308928
https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534211778071502848
https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534212649870188544
https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534213247340384256
Pete Davidson is one of the best things to happen to SNL this season, and considering how well he handled this, it seems like he’s smart and funny enough to have a long, successful career. Now make sure to RT THIS POST IF YOU KNOW SOME1 WHO DEAD IN THE HOLOCAUST.
“Holocaust? Sounds like bullshit to me.” -Vladimir
pretty sure I’ve never said that, have I been posting drunk again?
It was VladimirP.
What The H-e-double hockey sticks Fact:
@WhatTheFFacts is actually run by a team of radicalized bonobos utilized by ISIS to lower America’s morale through retardation by osmosis
Well that’s one fact I’ll probably NEVER FORGET
This Pete Davidson kid, I like him. He’s not a douche.
Yeah, how do you respond to that? “Hey, everyone, my wife just had another miscarriage. lol.” {{like}}
Can you please fix the tweet embeds for mobile?
