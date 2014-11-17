‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Responded Perfectly To An Idiotic Tweet About His Father’s Death

Virtual Rolodex of useless knowledge What the F*** Facts, which is less “what” and more “da f*ck,” is followed by 4.41 million people, nearly 200 of which think this fact is as CRAZY as “Quizno’s and Sbarro both filed for bankruptcy within the same week earlier this year.”

https://twitter.com/WhatTheFFacts/status/534201829341810688

Seriously, da f*ck? Pete Davidson quickly responded, on his 21st birthday no less.

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534209642092855296

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534210332559159296

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534211250109308928

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534211778071502848

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534212649870188544

https://twitter.com/petedavidson/status/534213247340384256

Pete Davidson is one of the best things to happen to SNL this season, and considering how well he handled this, it seems like he’s smart and funny enough to have a long, successful career. Now make sure to RT THIS POST IF YOU KNOW SOME1 WHO DEAD IN THE HOLOCAUST.