‘Star Wars Undercover Boss’ Returned During Adam Driver’s Latest ‘SNL’ Appearance

Four years ago Adam Driver’s first appearance on Saturday Night Live had him going undercover to see how things are really going at Starkiller Base. But Saturday night’s episode proved Kylo Ren still has a long way to go before he’s a good boss.

Driver reprised Star Wars character Kylo Ren in a ‘Where Are They Now?’ segment that apparently took place between the events of The Last Jedi and Rise Of Skywalker.

“I’ll say it, I haven’t been the best boss lately,” Ren said. “I’ve been distracted by some personal drama.”

“Days after appearing on our show, Kylo killed his dad, cut his mentor in half, fired upon his mother’s spacecraft and is now obsessed with finding a young Jedi named Rey,” the narrator said while an animation recaps the events of Driver’s first two Star Wars appearances.

Since Matt didn’t fool anyone, this time Ren was disguised as Randy, an entry-level intern who immediately said “OK boomer” to show that he’s young.

Much like the last time, basically no one

“That new intern’s Kylo Ren right?” a stormtrooper said just moments into the sketch.

But there’s a moment where you think Ren might be turning a corner, as he helps a young woman become a TIE fighter pilot after she was rejected, needing a “direct order from Kylo Ren.” But when she said she wanted to be a great pilot like Luke Skywalker, well, it doesn’t end so well.