Sofía Vergara had a great response to an interviewer who seemingly made fun of her accent. During a recent episode of the Spanish-language talk show El Hormiguero, host Pablo Motos asked the Griselda actress about her experience on the mega-hit sitcom Modern Family. At one point, he asked, “How do you say modern family?” with what InStyle described as a “heavy exaggeration of Vergara’s distinct Colombian delivery.”

Vergara replied, “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah.” She then added, “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?”

I’ll answer that! Vergara has eight combined Emmy and Golden Globe nominations; Motos has zero, but he does have a controversies section on his Wikipedia page with entires for “Worst comedian award” and “Sexism on El Hormiguero.”

Previously, Vergara spoke about trying to change her accent and has even been accused of faking it… Eventually, she accepted that she sounded a certain way and embraced it. She told WWD, “When I would go to auditions I would get super self-conscious of what I was saying, and I couldn’t concentrate on the acting. I was just concentrating on the pronunciation. One day I said, ‘This accent is never going to change … I’m going to keep trying the way I am and, if it doesn’t work, I’ll go back to the Latin market.’”

You can watch the clip below.

Sofia Vergara claps back at interviewer who tried making fun of her accent and the way she pronounces ‘Modern Family’: “Oh, because you speak better English than me? How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?” pic.twitter.com/pOLhwTyLtP — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2024

