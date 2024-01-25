Sofia Vergara Revealed Her Favorite Episode Of ‘Modern Family’

Modern Family ran for 11 seasons and 250 episodes. There’s a lot of options, but Sofia Vergara knows which episode is her favorite.

“There’s one that always we as the co-stars, we always remember when we are together, and I think it was on the second season, we did a Halloween episode,” the Griselda star, who played Gloria on the NBC sitcom, said during this week’s episode of Watch What Happens Live (she’s referring to the cleverly-titled episode “Halloween”). “It was all in the Dunphys house and we all had costumes, and for some reason, we couldn’t get it together.”

Vergara’s on-screen husband, Ed O’Neil, was “dressed as a gargoyle. I was a witch, so the producers and the director wanted to kill us because we could not hold it together. We would laugh.”

Previously, Vergara was asked by Jimmy Fallon about whether it’s time for Modern Family — which, anecdotally, feels like it’s on the verge of a The Office-style resurgence in popularity — to get a reboot. “No, it’s only been four years,” she replied, wisely. “I don’t know, but it doesn’t seem right. I feel like we need a little bit more time.” But if the inevitable Modern Family reboot needs funding, Ed O’Neil knows a guy. Just don’t ask too many questions.

