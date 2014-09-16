Someone In The ‘American Horror Story’ Marketing Department Is Good At Photoshop

09.16.14

American Horror Story: Freak Show has yet another teaser out — this time in the form of a poster of a painted woman with two hands coming out of one wrist. I was never good in science, but I am pretty sure that is not even biologically possible. But being that this season already features a two-headed woman and an acrobat with three legs, I’m guessing we’re just going to have to suspend some biological disbelief over the course of the next few months. You know, in addition to the usual belief we’ll also be suspending in regards to the plot, writing, etc. Whee!

