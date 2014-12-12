Sophie Turner Filmed A ‘Super Traumatic’ ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scene That’s Not In The Books (Yet)

While walking the red (wedding) carpet at the 2014 British Independent Film Awards, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was asked by a reporter from Hey U Guys what her favorite moment from season five to shoot was. Obviously, she remained coy, though she did mention being in a “traumatic” scene that was “horrible for everyone to be on set and watch it.” Y’know, as opposed to when Sansa watched her dad’s head get chopped off — that was only kind of unpleasant.
Anyway, and this is where I say SPOILER ALERT, TV Sansa is more or less caught up with Book Sansa, I mean, Alayne (things happened differently, too), so fans can only guess what this “horrible” moment is. (For what it’s worth, superfan Elio Garcia, the Tom Hagen to George R.R. Martin’s Michael Corleone, agrees with Turner: “He’s read parts of book six, The Winds of Winter — including a Sansa chapter that is sure to be controversial.”) Here are two popular theories:
-Littlefinger will rape Sansa
This is one of the main theories fans have been speculating about since the reveal of the controversial chapter. When we last left off with Littlefinger in season four, he had given Sansa a creepy kiss and then killed Lysa. He’s overly protective of and obsessive with Sansa, so a forced sexual encounter could make sense for his character. (Via)
-Sansa will kill Littlefinger
This theory could go multiple ways. One is that Sansa could kill Littlefinger if the previous theory is true, and he attempts to rape her. Another is that Sansa could use powers of seduction to kill him, as Redditor Eitjr suggests. A third reason for Sansa to kill Littlefinger is, of course, if she discovers how he betrayed her father.
To go back to that Hey U Guys interview, Turner mentioned that she loves when things get “super, super traumatic,” which would give credence to the first theory, especially because she’s previously stated that the almost-rape from season two is one of her favorite scenes.
So, expect another round of “Rape of Thrones” think pieces. Goodie.
It would make sense for Littlefinger to finally give in to his creepy impulses and assault Sansa. Even if he’s also clearly still using her for his grand scheme of ending with all the power in Westeros. Dude’s that kind of dirty.
I think a more realistic option is that she kills Little Robert/Robin than Littlefinger. Previously sympathetic character kills child.
This is actually what I’m thinking. Although Robert/Robin being older sort of makes that harder, and they’ve not dealt with his physical issues quite as much either, so they would need to build that back up.
Great, my favourite character will be a rapist in order to please the tumblr set. Thanks D&D!
Theres also the possibility that she could kill Robin Arryn either in self defense or willingly
Everyone is assuming it’s a rape scene but I can’t help but think it will be something far less predictable. When has GRRM ever been predictable?
Jon’s parents are pretty predictable
I would like to point out that both fan theories are not mutually exclusive.
Let’s not forget, Littlefinger is her instructor in the great “Game of Thrones”. He enjoys seeing her mind solve puzzles and create lies from half truths. She is his protege as much as his sexual obsession. She wants her to be like him, before he attempts to seduce her. She will play the game as he coaches her. She will betray and kill to gain power, just as he has. He wants more than just her body. He wants her acceptance, something Cat never gave him.
Littlefinger is too savvy to just rape Sansa. What LF would do is produce a legitimate claim to the throne to Eyrie. How? Have Robin produce an heir with his “natural born” daughter. In short, I think LF makes Robin rape Sansa.