Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are happily married and expecting their first child, but they wouldn’t have made it this far, or even started dating, if the Jo-Bro hadn’t agreed to one of Turner’s (room of) requirements. On The Late Late Show, the “Sucker” hitmaker discussed his relationship with the Game of Thrones actress with host James Corden, and how she agreed to start dating him only if he watched the Harry Potter movies.

“Sophie, she said, ‘Look, if we’re going to get married’ — and it was actually, ‘If you’re going to date me, you have to watch the Harry Potters.’ Because every Christmas, for those of you that are watching that don’t know, every Christmas in the U.K. they just stream and play Harry Potter,” Jonas said. “So I watched them all, I fell in love with it.”

This was a risky proposition from Turner. What if Joe Jonas hated the Harry Potter movies because he’s more of a Percy Jackson guy? What if his favorite Harry Potter is Goblet of Fire and her favorite Harry Potter is Chamber of Secrets, which is crazy because that’s no one’s favorite Harry Potter? And what if he demanded she watch his favorite movie as payback, and his favorite movie is Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo? Luckily for the pop culture power-couple, he did not dip into Rob Schneider’s oeuvre:

After Jonas accepted the Harry Potter binge, she had to watch one of his favorites: Lord of the Rings. “And I was like, ‘Well, look, my rule is that you have to watch Lord of the Rings.’ So we’ve been binge-watching Lord of the Rings during this time and building the Legos that go with the movies, which is quite fun.”

And they lived happily ever after, as long as neither one of them confuses Gandalf for Dumbledore, or vice versa. That’s grounds for divorce.