Why ‘The Sopranos’ Still Resonates 25 Years After Its Debut

It’s been 25 years since the first episode of The Sopranos was released. From there, the show spent six seasons (and one prequel film) establishing itself and its characters as icons, inspiring countless stories similarly focused on antiheroes, criminal lifestyles, the evasion of punishment, suburban rot, internal and external toxic masculinity, and most impactfully, existential dread.

I want to focus on that last one to make a point about the show’s continuing relevance.

There’s a scene at the end of the pilot episode of The Sopranos that plays like a horror movie. Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) mother Livia (Nancy Marchand) and his Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) are in a car, his body uptight, upright, and forward in his seat, their discomfort obvious as he yells “these kids today!” and she shrieks for him to stop as he paints a picture of a world turned to chaos as it slips from their generation’s control. None of us wants to ever be this way, so unable to reckon with generational drift.

There’s another scene, this one with Tony where he’s in his therapist’s (Lorraine Bracco) office. The pilot spends a lot of time establishing that Tony is intimidated by the idea of therapy due to his work as a mobster, but it’s also rooted in his idea of what toughness is and his fears about self-discovery.

“Whatever happened to Gary Cooper?!” is a line that often gets cited when talking about the show, but the bit that immediately follows is incredibly important: “He (Cooper) wasn’t in touch with his feelings. He just did what he had to do. See what they didn’t know was that once they got Gary Cooper in touch with his feelings, they wouldn’t be able to shut him up.”

One last scene, this one with Christopher (Michael Imperioli), Tony’s eager young henchman and nephew who flirts with a mob war by acting impulsively, whacking a rival while being inspired by The Godfather and the romantic idea of sending messages to the family’s rivals. Christopher is a wrecking ball lacking precision and patience, powered by the idea that it’s time for his generation to take the reins, whether he’s earned it or not. Whether he’s ready or not.

In these three scenes, Sopranos creator David Chase tells you everything you need to know about the warring factions within the Soprano family. Three distinct eras – all connected by fear of irrelevancy – the moment is past, the moment is fading, the moment is never going to come. It’s a generational divide that resonates today, because 25 years on, while the times and details are different, the fears and feelings are the same.

I’m sure you identify with one of those phases when you look around at the world. When I first watched the show, I was a teenager and incredibly eager to be taken seriously. Now, I’m closer to Tony’s age and unsteady with it. I’m sometimes wistful for a less complicated and more stoic process that didn’t come with as many prompts to tussle with my emotions and choices. I’m also annoyed by being dragged by a younger generation and held down by an older one.