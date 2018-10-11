‘South Park’ Took A Shot At ‘The Simpsons’ In Its Brett Kavanaugh Episode

10.10.18 2 hours ago

Comedy Central

For 22 seasons, South Park has had a playful but respectful relationship with The Simpsons. And why not? Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone know The Simpsons paved the way for all irreverent animated satires of suburban America. Their most recent episode didn’t seem either playful nor respectful. It seemed like a full-blown siege on a show that has, in the last year, and partly of their own doing, fallen on hard times.

Let’s start with the title: “The Problem with a Poo.” It’s a play on The Problem with Apu, the title of last year’s documentary, which accused longtime Simpsons immigrant Apu of being a symbol of casual, accepted racism, perpetuating a stereotype via a white voice actor – Hank Azaria.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons#South Park
TAGSApuBrett KavanaughROSEANNE BARRsouth parkTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP